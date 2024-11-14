How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Panama Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica will take on Panama in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Thursday.

Panama have won the last five games against the hosts and will be confident of keeping that run intact. They will be concerned about their recent form though, having lost three games in a row.

Costa Rica topped their group and were unbeaten throughout the group stage. They will be hoping they can carry that momentum onto the knockout stages.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Costa Rica vs Panama kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Thursday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Costa Rica ahead of the fixture on Thursday.

Kenneth Vargas netted his first goal for Costa Rica in the last match and will aim to keep his position on the right wing.

Costa Rica Possible XI: Sequeira; J. Vargas, Calvo, Mitchell; Quiros, Acuna, Lassiter, Campbell; Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Briceno, Sequeira, Lezcano Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Lassiter, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Mitchell, Faerron, Salinas Midfielders: Aguilera, Bran, Acuna, Parkins Forwards: Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Martinez, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Panama team news

Panama are forced to make at least one change to his lineup as Freddy Gondola is unavailable for this game.

Ismael Diaz is expected to step in as a direct replacement, while the rest of the squad is likely to remain unchanged.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Harvey, Escobar, Ramos; Anderson, Godoy, Ayarza, Barcenas; Lenis, Fajardo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Davis, Escobar, Murillo, Miller, Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos, Anderson, Farina Midfielders: Godoy, Barcenas, Carrasquilla, J. Rodriguez, Martinez, Ayarza, Lenis, Diaz Forwards: Fajardo, T. Rodriguez, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/11/23 Panama 3 - 1 Costa Rica Nations League 17/11/23 Costa Rica 0 - 3 Panama Nations League 27/06/23 Costa Rica 1 - 2 Panama Gold Cup 29/03/23 Costa Rica 0 - 1 Panama Nations League 03/06/22 Panama 2 - 0 Costa Rica Nations League

