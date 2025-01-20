How to watch today's Como vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Como will take on Udinese in Serie A at the Giuseppe Sivori Stadium on Monday.

Seven points separate these two teams in the league standings. Udinese are 10th and the hosts are 15th.

While Como have managed to win two out of their last five games, Udinese have struggled to pick up three points. The visitors will be looking to avoid what could very well be a fourth straight draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giuseppe Sivori

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Sivori Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Como's primary playmaker, Nico Paz, has recovered from an ankle injury and is expected to be available for this clash.

The only confirmed absentees due to injury are Spaniards Sergi Roberto and Alberto Moreno.

Udinese team news

Wing-back Kingsley Ehizibue picked up a thigh injury last week, adding to a growing list of sidelined players that includes Keinan Davis, Oier Zarraga, Lautaro Giannetti, and first-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links