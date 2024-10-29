How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will face off against New York Red Bulls in their first MLS playoffs at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday.

This is set to be the second of four consecutive games against the Bulls for the Crew, after they ended their regular season with a 3-2 win over the same opponents. Having finished second in the standings, the hosts will be confident of beginning the playoffs on a winning note.

With just one win in their last 11 games across all competitions, the visitors will find it difficult to challenge Columbus Crew and will be desperate to put on a good show.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Apple TV, Sling TV and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: October 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.45pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Mohamed Farsi is dealing with a knock and is a doubt for this match.

Columbus defender Steven Moreira, who has an ankle issue, is also questionable ahead of the fixture.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen; DeJuan Jones, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

New York Red Bulls team news

Noah Eile missed the previous New York game with a minor injury and could sit out this fixture as well.

Roald Mitchell and Kyle Duncan remain doubtful due to knee concerns.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Donkor, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Stroud, Edelman, Harper; Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre, Tolkin Midfielders: Stroud, Morgan, Carmona, Carballo, Donkor, Edelman Forwards: Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper, Ngoma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/20/24 New York Red Bulls 2-3 Columbus Crew MLS 03/17/24 Columbus Crew 3-0 New York Red Bulls MLS 07/02/23 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/19/23 New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS 10/02/22 Columbus Crew 2-1 New York Red Bulls MLS 03/20/22 New York Red Bulls 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

