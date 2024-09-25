How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Club America Campeones Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Campeones Cup match between Columbus Crew and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The reigning MLS champions take on the holding Liga MX title winners in a continental clash as Columbus Crew host Club America at Lower.Com Field on Wednesday night in the Campeones Cup.

Wilfried Nancy's team is on a three-game unbeaten streak, having most recently triumphed over Orlando City SC with a thrilling 4-3 victory at home. As the frontrunners entering the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Crew stand as the primary obstacle to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF's quest for this year's Supporters' Shield.

On the other hand, Club América boasts an impressive 15 league championships and a remarkable seven Concacaf Champions Cups, among other accolades.

However, the reigning LIGA MX back-to-back champions have faced some challenges recently, currently positioned 10th in the 2024-25 Apertura standings with a record of 4 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Furthermore, André Jardine's squad experienced a setback in their last encounter against MLS competition, suffering a penalty shootout defeat to the Colorado Rapids in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. Streaming options are also available on Fubo, TUDN App and #TUDN.com website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Columbus Crew vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The Campeones Cup match between Columbus Crew and Club America will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, September 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Evan Bush remains sidelined for the hosts with an arm injury that has kept him out for some time.

Wilfred Nancy’s squad triumphed over Orlando City SC in a thrilling 4-3 home victory. Colombian star striker Cucho Hernández found the back of the net against the Lions, alongside his attacking teammates Diego Rossi and Christian Ramírez. Summer signing Aziel Jackson also added his name to the scoresheet.

Columbus boasts more than just a potent attack, with iconic midfielder Darlington Nagbe and MLS All-Star defenders Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira anchoring one of the most well-rounded squads in the MLS.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen; Herrera, Matan, Zawadzki, Dejuan Jones; Chambost, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

CF America team news

Mexican midfielder Erick Sánchez is out of action for a few weeks due to appendicitis. In his absence, Jonathan dos Santos is expected to step into the midfield, potentially forming a combination with Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez.

Fortunately, the Eagles have seen the return of several key players from injury, such as Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, and Kevin Álvarez. However, they are still dealing with a number of absentees, including Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, and Israel Reyes.

Throughout the second half of the year, the team has faced a series of injuries that forced several players to miss key games early in the season, preventing the squad from finding its rhythm in the current tournament.

Leading the attack, Henry Martin boasts six goals, with Javairo Dilrosun and Brian Rodriguez each contributing two goals. Martin has also been the team's top provider with three assists.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Araujo, Juarez, Espinoza, Borja; Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes; Dilrosun, Rodriguez, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/08/2023 Columbus Crew 4-1 America League's Cup

