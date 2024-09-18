How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club Brugge will host Borussia Dortmund as both teams kick off their Champions League campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.
Borussia Dortmund came close to clinching the Champions League trophy but were beaten to it by Real Madrid in the final last season. Club Brugge, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the tournament and will be hoping to make an impact this time around. It will be a difficult task for the hosts to contain the threat of the Bundesliga side.
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|September 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Jan Breydel Stadium
The match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Club Brugge team news
For Club Brugge, Kyriani Sabbe is fit again, but both Bjorn Meijer and Casper Nielsen remain out with injuries.
There are no fresh injuries in the camp, as they prepare to host German side Dortmund.
Brugge predicted XI: Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Vetlesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|van den Heuvel, Mignolet, Jackers
|Defenders:
|Romero, Ordóñez, Boyata, Siquet, Mechele, De Cuyper, Spileers, Sabbe, Seys, Yameogo
|Midfielders:
|Vetlesen, Onyedika, Vanaken, Jashari
|Forwards:
|Skov Olsen, Tzolis, Jutglà, Vermant, Nilsson, Skóraś, Talbi
Borussia Dortmund team news
New signing Serhou Guirassy made his first start for Borussia Dortmund in the last match after recovering from a knee injury picked up during international duty.
Brazilian winger Yan Couto had to pull out of the Brazil squad due to injury but made his return as a substitute against Heidenheim.
Gio Reyna remains doubtful due to a groin issue.
Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Sule, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Sabitzer, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson
|Midfielders:
|Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Bynoe-Gittens
|Forwards:
|Haller, Beir, Duranville, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/11/20
|Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Club Brugge
|Champions League
|05/11/20
|Club Brugge 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
|Champions League
|29/11/18
|Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Club Brugge
|Champions League
|19/09/18
|Club Brugge 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|Champions League
|14/07/12
|Club Brugge 3 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
|Friendly