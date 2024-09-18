How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Brugge will host Borussia Dortmund as both teams kick off their Champions League campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund came close to clinching the Champions League trophy but were beaten to it by Real Madrid in the final last season. Club Brugge, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the tournament and will be hoping to make an impact this time around. It will be a difficult task for the hosts to contain the threat of the Bundesliga side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various TV and streaming platforms in the US, including Fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium

The match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge team news

For Club Brugge, Kyriani Sabbe is fit again, but both Bjorn Meijer and Casper Nielsen remain out with injuries.

There are no fresh injuries in the camp, as they prepare to host German side Dortmund.

Brugge predicted XI: Mignolet; Seys, Mechele, Ordonez, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Vetlesen; Skov Olsen, Vanaken, Tzolis; Nilsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: van den Heuvel, Mignolet, Jackers Defenders: Romero, Ordóñez, Boyata, Siquet, Mechele, De Cuyper, Spileers, Sabbe, Seys, Yameogo Midfielders: Vetlesen, Onyedika, Vanaken, Jashari Forwards: Skov Olsen, Tzolis, Jutglà, Vermant, Nilsson, Skóraś, Talbi

Borussia Dortmund team news

New signing Serhou Guirassy made his first start for Borussia Dortmund in the last match after recovering from a knee injury picked up during international duty.

Brazilian winger Yan Couto had to pull out of the Brazil squad due to injury but made his return as a substitute against Heidenheim.

Gio Reyna remains doubtful due to a groin issue.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Sule, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Sabitzer, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards: Haller, Beir, Duranville, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/11/20 Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Club Brugge Champions League 05/11/20 Club Brugge 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Champions League 29/11/18 Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Club Brugge Champions League 19/09/18 Club Brugge 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Champions League 14/07/12 Club Brugge 3 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Friendly

