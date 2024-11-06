How to watch today's Club America vs Pachuca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Pachuca in the Liga MX at the Azteca Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are eighth in the league standings and on an unbeaten run that has now lasted six games. They will be confident of keeping that run intact and climbing up the standings.

After five winless games, Pachuca finally managed to beat Necaxa 6-2 in their most recent outing, with the help of a Salomon Rondon hat-trick. They will be hoping to draw inspiration from that performance to pull off an upset here.

How to watch CF America vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

CF America vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Club America continue to deal with the absences of several players due to injuries.

Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Richard Sánchez, Rodrigo Aguirre, and Víctor Dávila are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Reyes, dos Santos, Vazquez, Calderon, Alvarez; Zendejas, Cervantes, Valdes; Dilrosun, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun Forwards: Davila, Hernandez, Aguirre

Pachuca team news

The injured Israel Luna is the only unavailable player for the visitors ahead of the mid-week fixture.

Salomon Rondon will be the player to watch out for in the final third. He scored a hat-trick in the last game and will be confident of adding to his league tally.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Cabral, B. Gonzalez; Montiel, Deossa; O. Gonzalez, Gil, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, Gil, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel Forwards: Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/24 América 1 - 1 Pachuca Liga MX 09/05/24 Pachuca 1 - 1 América Liga MX 01/05/24 Pachuca 2 - 1 América CONCACAF Champions Cup 24/04/24 América 1 - 1 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions Cup 18/02/24 Pachuca 2 - 1 América Liga MX

