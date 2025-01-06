How to watch today's Club America vs Cruz Azul Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Club America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will take on Cruz Azul in their Liga MX Femenil opener at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Monday.

Cruz Azul finished 12th in the standings in the Apertura whereas Club America ended that campaign in third place. Club America reached as far as the semi-finals of the Liguilla and will be confident of getting started again on a winning note.

How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CF America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

The match will be played at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 8.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Sarah Luebbert will be the go-to player for Club America in the final third and she will be raring to go in the opening game.

There are no injury concerns in the squad ahead of the first game of the season.

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will have their full squad available for selection. They will be hoping to start life under new boss Diego Testas on a winning note.

