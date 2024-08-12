How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will face Philadelphia Union in the Round-of-16 of the Leagues Cup at the TQL Stadium on Tuesday.

Cincinnati beat Santos Laguna 6-5 on penalties after failing to find a winner in regular time. They will be hoping they can get the job done much earlier in this round.

Philadelphia registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Montreal to get to this stage, so they will be high on confidence as well.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati's backup goalkeeper Alec Kann missed the match against Santos Laguna due to a hip injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Malik Pinto, Nick Hagglund and Matt Miazga are also unavailable due to injuries.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Robinson, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Kubo; Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Valenzuela Forwards: Ordonez, Santos

Philadelphia Union team news

For the Union, Isaiah LeFlore was absent once again in the game against Montreal as he continues to recover from a right knee injury.

Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn returned after representing the USA at the Olympics.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Sullivan, Bedoya; Gazdag; Baribo, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/06/24 FC Cincinnati 4-3 Philadelphia Union MLS 09/02/24 FC Cincinnati 4-3 Philadelphia Union MLS 26/11/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 17/09/23 Philadelphia Union 2-2 FC Cincinnati MLS

