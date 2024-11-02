How to watch today's Chivas vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the Akron Stadium on Saturday.

These two teams are separated by just three points, with the hosts in ninth and the visitors in seventh place. There is similarity in terms of form, with just two wins in their last five games for both teams and a defeat in their most recent outings. They will be looking to bounce back with a win and fans can expect a close contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.05 pm ET Venue: Akron Stadium

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Gilberto Sepulveda, Antonio Briseño, Luis Olivas, Raul Macías, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Gonzalez, and Javier Hernandez are all unavailable for selection for the hosts due to injuries.

They will be hoping they can use the available roster to put up a fight this weekend.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Orozco, L. Sepulveda, Garcia, Castillo; Mozo, Govea, F. Gonzalez; Beltran, Marin, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, Orozco, Sanchez, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez, Rey, Chavez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, , F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Marin, Alvarado

Pumas UNAM team news

Argentine defender Lisandro Magallán is doubtful for the game due to a knock he picked up two games ago.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors ahead of their big game on Saturday.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; P. Bennevendo, Natan, Rivas, R. Duarte, R. Ergas; Caicedo, Quispe, Ruvalcaba; Martinez, Pussetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Guadalajara 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 04/12/23 Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Guadalajara Liga MX 01/12/23 Guadalajara 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 12/11/23 Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Guadalajara Liga MX 19/02/23 Pumas UNAM 1 - 2 Guadalajara Liga MX

Useful links