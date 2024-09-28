How to watch today's Chivas vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Every Liga MX fan is eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated showdown between CD Guadalajara and Monterrey this Sunday. This week's most exciting Liga MX fixture will unfold at Estadio Akron, and we’re expecting a closely contested battle between two evenly-matched sides.

The hosts, who sit seventh in the Liga MX table with 14 after nine rounds, will look to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul in last week's Liga MX (Apertura) outing. Heading into this matchup, Chivas have been a force at home, remaining unbeaten in their last seven league games at Estadio Akron.

Meanwhile, third-placed Monterrey were held to a goalless draw in their previous Liga MX (Apertura) clash against Mazatlán. Under the guidance of Martín Demichelis, the visitors have found the back of the net 10 times in their last six outings, although they've conceded seven goals over that period. Notably, they remain undefeated in their previous six away games in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

CD Guadalajara vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, MEX

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET/ 8:05 pm PT on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas coach Fernando Gago has plenty of reasons to feel frustrated, as his side held their own against Cruz Azul. The defeat at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes felt undeserved, with both teams registering a similar number of attempts and enjoying nearly equal possession throughout the match.

Roberto Alvarado has been a standout for Guadalajara this season, netting three goals and setting up two more. Another vital figure for Chivas is striker Armando Gonzalez, who has consistently been a danger in front of goal, averaging 1.9 shots on target per game. With three goals to his name, he's one of the team's main offensive threats.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Castillo; González, Alvarado; Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Cisneros; González

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Monterrey team news

Despite clearly being the standout player in Rayados' lineup, Sergio Canales couldn't break the deadlock in last week's goalless draw against Mazatlan. Nonetheless, the Spanish midfielder remains a top-class performer, contributing to five goals since the start of the season.

The only player for Monterrey who has found the back of the net more often than Canales is their main goal-getter, German Berterame. With five goals to his name since the season began.

With just a slim two-point margin separating Monterrey from Cruz Azul, it's clear that coach Martín Demichelis is focused on securing a victory over Chivas Guadalajara this week.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Arteaga, Moreno, Guzman, Gutierrez; Cortizo; Rodriguez, Ambriz; Canales; Vazquez, Ocampos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/31/24 CF Monterrey 0-0 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 09/04/23 CD Guadalajara 1-2 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Apertura 01/08/23 CF Monterrey 0-1 CD Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 08/24/22 CD Guadalajara 1-0 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Apertura 04/14/22 CD Guadalajara 1-3 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura

