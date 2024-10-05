How to watch today's Chivas vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Atlas up next in the Liga MX at the Akron Stadium on Saturday.

The teams are separated by just a point, with the hosts in eighth place and the visitors in ninth. They will be going all out to secure a win and climb up the standings.

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

CD Guadalajara vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.05 pm ET Venue: Akron Stadium

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Roberto Alvarado will be the player to watch out for Chivas ahead of their game against Atlas this weekend. He has four assists to his name.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts, so that should give the head coach plenty of options to choose his starting lineup.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Castillo; González, Alvarado; Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Cisneros; González

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Atlas team news

Atlas will have to deal with the absence of Gaddi Aguirre who is suspended. Brian Lozano and Leonardo Flores are doubtful due to injuries

Atlas will still be confident of putting up a fight away from home despite the list of absentees.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas (GK); Doria, Nervo, Reyes, Zaldivar; Alba, Rocha; Lozano, Marquez, Fulgencio; Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, Doria, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Murillo, Marquez, Rocha, B. Lozano, Bass, Rios Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Atlas 0 - 1 Guadalajara Liga MX 25/03/24 Guadalajara 0 - 0 Atlas Friendly 08/10/23 Guadalajara 4 - 1 Atlas Liga MX 15/05/23 Guadalajara 1 - 0 Atlas Liga MX 12/05/23 Atlas 1 - 0 Guadalajara Liga MX

