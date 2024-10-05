+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
Estadio Akron
Watch with free trial on fubo
How to watch today's Chivas vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCD Guadalajara vs AtlasAtlasCD Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Atlas up next in the Liga MX at the Akron Stadium on Saturday.

The teams are separated by just a point, with the hosts in eighth place and the visitors in ninth. They will be going all out to secure a win and climb up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CD Guadalajara vs Atlas kick-off time

Date:October 5, 2024
Kick-off time:9.05 pm ET
Venue:Akron Stadium

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara team news

Roberto Alvarado will be the player to watch out for Chivas ahead of their game against Atlas this weekend. He has four assists to his name.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts, so that should give the head coach plenty of options to choose his starting lineup.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Castillo; González, Alvarado; Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Cisneros; González

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
Forwards:Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Atlas team news

Atlas will have to deal with the absence of Gaddi Aguirre who is suspended. Brian Lozano and Leonardo Flores are doubtful due to injuries

Atlas will still be confident of putting up a fight away from home despite the list of absentees.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas (GK); Doria, Nervo, Reyes, Zaldivar; Alba, Rocha; Lozano, Marquez, Fulgencio; Aguirre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez
Defenders:Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, Doria, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles
Midfielders:Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Murillo, Marquez, Rocha, B. Lozano, Bass, Rios
Forwards:Durdevic, E. Aguirre, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/04/24Atlas 0 - 1 GuadalajaraLiga MX
25/03/24Guadalajara 0 - 0 AtlasFriendly
08/10/23Guadalajara 4 - 1 AtlasLiga MX
15/05/23Guadalajara 1 - 0 AtlasLiga MX
12/05/23Atlas 1 - 0 GuadalajaraLiga MX

Useful links

