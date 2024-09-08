How to watch today's Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chicago Red Stars will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at the SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday.
Orlando are leading the league standings and have delivered one brilliant performance after another throughout the season so far. They are the only unbeaten team in the league after 18 rounds and that run isn't likely to end anytime soon.
Chicago Red Stars will have to be at their very best to avoid what could be a third straight defeat in the league.
Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride kick-off time
|Date:
|September 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|SeatGeek Stadium
The match will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Chicago Red Stars team news
Mallory Swanson returned to action in the team's defeat at the hands of Angel City. She was out with an illness but the club's leading scorer played close to an hour before being replaced in the last outing.
Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Wood, Schneider
|Defenders:
|Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike
|Forwards:
|Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking
Orlando Pride team news
Barba Banda is enjoying a phenomenal season at Orlando Pride. She has 12 goals and five assists to her name so far and will be confident of adding to her tally.
There are no major injury concerns for the Pride ahead of the game this weekend.
Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moorhouse, Manner, Crone
|Defenders:
|McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke
|Forwards:
|Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/03/24
|Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|21/08/23
|Orlando Pride 5 - 0 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|28/05/23
|Chicago Red Stars 1 - 0 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|13/06/22
|Chicago Red Stars 1 - 0 Orlando Pride
|NWSL
|23/05/22
|Orlando Pride 2 - 4 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL