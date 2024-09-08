How to watch today's Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Red Stars will take on Orlando Pride in the NWSL at the SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando are leading the league standings and have delivered one brilliant performance after another throughout the season so far. They are the only unbeaten team in the league after 18 rounds and that run isn't likely to end anytime soon.

Chicago Red Stars will have to be at their very best to avoid what could be a third straight defeat in the league.

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chicago Red Stars vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: September 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

The match will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Red Stars team news

Mallory Swanson returned to action in the team's defeat at the hands of Angel City. She was out with an illness but the club's leading scorer played close to an hour before being replaced in the last outing.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Orlando Pride team news

Barba Banda is enjoying a phenomenal season at Orlando Pride. She has 12 goals and five assists to her name so far and will be confident of adding to her tally.

There are no major injury concerns for the Pride ahead of the game this weekend.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/24 Orlando Pride 1 - 1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 21/08/23 Orlando Pride 5 - 0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 28/05/23 Chicago Red Stars 1 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 13/06/22 Chicago Red Stars 1 - 0 Orlando Pride NWSL 23/05/22 Orlando Pride 2 - 4 Chicago Red Stars NWSL

