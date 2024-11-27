How to watch today's Celtic vs Club Brugge Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Celtic and Club Bruges, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Brugge travel to Scotland to face Celtic in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Celtic have hit the ground running in the 2024-25 campaign, suffering just one defeat in 19 matches across all competitions. With 16 wins and two draws, their form has been nothing short of stellar. The lone blemish on their record came in a heavy 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on matchday two of the Champions League, disrupting their momentum after a blistering nine-match winning streak. Despite their ups and downs this season, Club Brugge possess the talent to pose a genuine threat to Celtic.

The reigning Belgian champions endured a sluggish start, failing to win any of their first four fixtures across all competitions, which included three losses and a draw. However, they turned the tide with a four-game winning streak in the league, showcasing their potential.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Paramount+ and ViX.

Celtic vs Club Brugge kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Celtic Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Club Brugge will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

For Celtic, Odin Thiago Holm remains their sole absentee due to a calf injury that has sidelined him since early November, and he isn't expected back until next month. Manager Brendan Rodgers has built a deep squad capable of rotating effectively, and with no new injury concerns, Celtic could stick with the same lineup that dismantled Hearts over the weekend.

Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn has been the standout performer for the Bhoys this season, amassing 11 goals and 11 assists in 18 matches across all competitions. With goals in each of his last four outings, he will once again be Celtic’s key attacking threat.

Club Brugge team news

As for Club Brugge, their injury list includes Bjorn Meijer, sidelined until December with a thigh issue, and Gustaf Nilsson, out until the new year due to an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Ferran Jutgla and Andreas Skov Olsen were given partial rests in their recent 7-0 triumph, and Joel Ordonez was rested entirely, but all three are expected to start in this game.

Brugge will also lean on Christos Tzolis, who delivered a masterclass by scoring four goals in their previous match, taking his season tally to eight. His sharp form makes him a likely difference-maker in this crucial contest.

