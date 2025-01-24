How to watch today's Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Brazil U20 and Argentina U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil and Argentina are set to renew their storied rivalry on Friday as they face off in the opening clash of the South American U-20 Championship at the Polideportivo Misael Delgado Stadium in Venezuela.

As the reigning South American U-20 champions, Brazil enters this opener with high expectations. Boasting a record 12 titles, they remain the most successful side in the tournament's history. The highly anticipated showdown against Argentina is expected to deliver fireworks.

Meanwhile, Argentina, coached by Diego Placente, concluded their Sudamericano preparations with a dominant 3-1 friendly win over Chile at the Estadio Municipal Nicolás Chahuán Nazar. Having clinched the U-20 title in 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, and 2007, Argentina has a strong pedigree in the competition. Known for developing talent that progresses to the senior squad, some of their former U-20 stars are now part of the coaching staff for the reigning World Cup-winning national team.

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Sudamericano clash between Brazil and Argentina will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela, on Friday, January 24, with kick-off at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U20 team news

As the highly anticipated clash approaches, Brazilian U-20 head coach Ramon Menezes has expressed confidence in his squad's caliber.

"This is a very strong group, with young talents, many of whom are already playing abroad and others making significant waves in the domestic scene. The Brazilian football continues to produce great talents. Our job is to instill the importance of representing the Brazilian national team in these players," said Menezes.

Among the standout players, full-backs JP Chermont and Pedro Lima have garnered attention for their impressive performances. Lima, who recently secured a high-profile move to Wolves in England for big-money, is a particularly exciting prospect. Another key name is defender Jair, a player many will be watching closely.

Corinthians rising star Breno Bidon, who finished the previous season in outstanding form, is another contender to light up the tournament. Meanwhile, forward Deivid Washington, who has already signed with a major European club, aims to use this competition to further showcase his immense potential.

Argentina U20 team news

Valente Pierani from Estudiantes de la Plata has been drafted into the Argentina U20 national team for the South American Youth Championship, stepping in to replace the injured Thiago Silvero. The late addition of Pierani comes as a result of Silvero's injury, with head coach Diego Placente now turning his focus to Friday's tournament opener against Brazil.

The final squad list has undergone significant changes from its initial version, with seven players left out: Thiago De Bellis (Racing), Nahuel Arias (San Lorenzo), Gerónimo Heredia (Belgrano), Aaron Anselmino (Chelsea), Lautaro Millán (Independiente), Dylan Aquino (Lanús), and Santiago López (Independiente). Notably, Anselmino was held back by Chelsea as they prioritized integrating him into their squad during this transfer window.

On the positive side, Claudio 'Diablito' Echeverri will play a pivotal role for the team after receiving clearance to join the national side. Alongside him are other promising talents with first-division experience, such as Franco Mastantuono, Agustin Ruberto, and Ian Subiabre from River Plate, Maher Carrizo from Vélez, and Julio Soler from Lanús, who is on the brink of a move to Bournemouth.

Additional key players include Tobías Ramírez (Argentinos Juniors), Milton Delgado, Ignacio Perruzzi, and Santiago Hidalgo (Independiente), each bringing their own flair to a squad brimming with potential.

