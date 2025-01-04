+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Vitality Stadium
team-logo
watch with free-trial on fubo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueBournemouth vs EvertonBournemouthEverton

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth wrapped up 2024 on a high note, securing a spot in the Premier League's top eight by the year's end.

The challenge ahead for Andoni Iraola will be to sustain this level of performance throughout the second half of the season. The Cherries head into their clash at the Vitality Stadium riding a seven-match unbeaten streak.

On the other hand, Everton find themselves precariously placed in 16th, sitting just three points above the relegation zone after 18 games. The Toffees ended 2024 on a sour note, falling 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in their final outing of the year.

Bournemouth have enjoyed recent success against Everton, claiming victory in their last two encounters. Over the past seven Premier League meetings between the sides, the Cherries have only suffered two defeats. Notably, Everton have yet to secure an away victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League era.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial)Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bournemouth vs Everton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Saturday, January 4, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Everton Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestEVE
13
K. Arrizabalaga
37
M. Aarons
3
M. Kerkez
27
I. Zabarnyi
2
D. Huijsen
4
L. Cook
24
A. Semenyo
10
R. Christie
11
D. Ouattara
19
J. Kluivert
9
Evanilson
1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
18
A. Young
19
V. Mykolenko
6
J. Tarkowski
11
J. Harrison
16
A. Doucoure
29
J. Lindstroem
27
I. Gueye
8
O. Mangala
22
A. Broja

4-4-1-1

EVEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Andoni Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sean Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bournemouth team news

Justin Kluivert is set to rejoin the fold after sitting out a one-match ban due to accumulating five yellow cards. Bournemouth could receive a significant boost with the potential comebacks of Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott, both sidelined for extended periods with injuries. However, they remain without Marcos Senesi, Marcus Tavernier, Julian Araujo, and Adam Smith, all nursing various injuries.

Everton team news

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil may return after brief spells on the sidelines. For Timothy Iroegbunam and James Garner, mid-January appears to be the target for their recovery. Aside from these absences, Sean Dyche should have the luxury of a nearly full-strength squad to select from for the upcoming clash.

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

EVE

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement