How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bournemouth wrapped up 2024 on a high note, securing a spot in the Premier League's top eight by the year's end.

The challenge ahead for Andoni Iraola will be to sustain this level of performance throughout the second half of the season. The Cherries head into their clash at the Vitality Stadium riding a seven-match unbeaten streak.

On the other hand, Everton find themselves precariously placed in 16th, sitting just three points above the relegation zone after 18 games. The Toffees ended 2024 on a sour note, falling 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in their final outing of the year.

Bournemouth have enjoyed recent success against Everton, claiming victory in their last two encounters. Over the past seven Premier League meetings between the sides, the Cherries have only suffered two defeats. Notably, Everton have yet to secure an away victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League era.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bournemouth vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Everton will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Saturday, January 4, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Justin Kluivert is set to rejoin the fold after sitting out a one-match ban due to accumulating five yellow cards. Bournemouth could receive a significant boost with the potential comebacks of Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott, both sidelined for extended periods with injuries. However, they remain without Marcos Senesi, Marcus Tavernier, Julian Araujo, and Adam Smith, all nursing various injuries.

Everton team news

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil may return after brief spells on the sidelines. For Timothy Iroegbunam and James Garner, mid-January appears to be the target for their recovery. Aside from these absences, Sean Dyche should have the luxury of a nearly full-strength squad to select from for the upcoming clash.

