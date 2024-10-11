How to watch today's Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Germany in the Nations League group stage at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday.
Germany had five different scorers on the scoresheet as they began their group stage campaign with a 5-0 win over Hungary. However, they were held to a draw by Netherlands in their second outing.
Bosnia and Herzegovina wil be hoping to pick up their first win of the tournament but it will be a difficult task against the visitors who will be desperate to take a lead at the top of the group standings.
How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Bilino Polje Stadium
The match will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Bosnia and Herzegovina team news
Bosnia have had just one withdrawal, with 26-year-old midfielder Ifet Dakovac pulling out. However, as Dakovac is yet to earn a senior cap, his absence won't significantly impact the squad.
There are no other injury concerns in the camp.
Bosnia predicted XI: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Katic, Dedic; Tahorivic, Hajradanovic; Basic; Demirovic, Dzeko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vasilj, Hadžikić, Zlomislić
|Defenders:
|Kolašinac, Bičakčić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Barišić, Mujakić, Katić, Radeljić, Omerović
|Midfielders:
|Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Bašić, Bajraktarević
|Forwards:
|Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković, Kulašin
Germany team news
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is among five players who have withdrawn from the Germany squad.
Jamal Musiala, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, and Robin Koch are also unavailable.
Robin Gosens, Kevin Schade, and the uncapped pair of Jamie Leweling and Jonathan Burkardt have received call-ups.
Germany possible XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry; Undav, Burkardt.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Baumann, Nübel, Blaswich
|Defenders:
|Anton, Henrichs, Kimmich, Koch, Mittelstädt, Raum, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah
|Midfielders:
|Andrich, Führich, Groß, Musiala, Pavlović, Stiller, Wirtz
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Havertz, Kleindienst, Undav
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 2010
|Germany 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Friendly
|October 2002
|Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Germany
|Friendly