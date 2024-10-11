How to watch today's Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Germany in the Nations League group stage at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday.

Germany had five different scorers on the scoresheet as they began their group stage campaign with a 5-0 win over Hungary. However, they were held to a draw by Netherlands in their second outing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina wil be hoping to pick up their first win of the tournament but it will be a difficult task against the visitors who will be desperate to take a lead at the top of the group standings.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany kick-off time

Date: October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium

The match will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia have had just one withdrawal, with 26-year-old midfielder Ifet Dakovac pulling out. However, as Dakovac is yet to earn a senior cap, his absence won't significantly impact the squad.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Bosnia predicted XI: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Katic, Dedic; Tahorivic, Hajradanovic; Basic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vasilj, Hadžikić, Zlomislić Defenders: Kolašinac, Bičakčić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Barišić, Mujakić, Katić, Radeljić, Omerović Midfielders: Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Bašić, Bajraktarević Forwards: Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković, Kulašin

Germany team news

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is among five players who have withdrawn from the Germany squad.

Jamal Musiala, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, and Robin Koch are also unavailable.

Robin Gosens, Kevin Schade, and the uncapped pair of Jamie Leweling and Jonathan Burkardt have received call-ups.

Germany possible XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry; Undav, Burkardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baumann, Nübel, Blaswich Defenders: Anton, Henrichs, Kimmich, Koch, Mittelstädt, Raum, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah Midfielders: Andrich, Führich, Groß, Musiala, Pavlović, Stiller, Wirtz Forwards: Gnabry, Havertz, Kleindienst, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2010 Germany 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina Friendly October 2002 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Germany Friendly

