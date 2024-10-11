+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Joshua Kimmich Germany 09072024(C)Getty Images
UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
Bilino Polje Stadium
team-logo
GOAL

How to watch today's Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League AGermanyBosnia and Herzegovina vs GermanyBosnia and Herzegovina

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Germany in the Nations League group stage at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday.

Germany had five different scorers on the scoresheet as they began their group stage campaign with a 5-0 win over Hungary. However, they were held to a draw by Netherlands in their second outing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina wil be hoping to pick up their first win of the tournament but it will be a difficult task against the visitors who will be desperate to take a lead at the top of the group standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany kick-off time

Date:October 11, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET
Venue:Bilino Polje Stadium

The match will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Bosnia have had just one withdrawal, with 26-year-old midfielder Ifet Dakovac pulling out. However, as Dakovac is yet to earn a senior cap, his absence won't significantly impact the squad.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Bosnia predicted XI: Vasilj; Gazibegovic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Katic, Dedic; Tahorivic, Hajradanovic; Basic; Demirovic, Dzeko

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vasilj, Hadžikić, Zlomislić
Defenders:Kolašinac, Bičakčić, Gazibegović, Dedić, Barišić, Mujakić, Katić, Radeljić, Omerović
Midfielders:Hajradinović, Tahirović, Šarić, Burnić, Huseinbašić, Gigović, Bašić, Bajraktarević
Forwards:Džeko, Demirović, Tabaković, Kulašin

Germany team news

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is among five players who have withdrawn from the Germany squad.

Jamal Musiala, David Raum, Benjamin Henrichs, and Robin Koch are also unavailable.

Robin Gosens, Kevin Schade, and the uncapped pair of Jamie Leweling and Jonathan Burkardt have received call-ups.

Germany possible XI: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry; Undav, Burkardt.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Baumann, Nübel, Blaswich
Defenders:Anton, Henrichs, Kimmich, Koch, Mittelstädt, Raum, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Tah
Midfielders:Andrich, Führich, Groß, Musiala, Pavlović, Stiller, Wirtz
Forwards:Gnabry, Havertz, Kleindienst, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
June 2010Germany 3-1 Bosnia and HerzegovinaFriendly
October 2002Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 GermanyFriendly

Useful links

