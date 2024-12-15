How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Dortmund lost a five-goal thriller to Barcelona in their most recent outing and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. They are in dire need of points to climb up the standings, given they are down in seventh in the league standings.

Hoffenheim have only managed to win three games all season, and only one of those came in their last five league fixtures. They will need a strong display to return home with at least a point.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund has received a boost with the return of Karim Adeyemi, who is expected to be involved after being sidelined since October.

Meanwhile, Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier remain unavailable due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, and the team is further weakened by the absences of centre-backs Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, and Waldemar Anton.

Hoffenheim team news

The visitors face an equally challenging situation with a lengthy injury list. Key defenders Ozan Kabak, Florian Grillitsch, and Christopher Lenz are all out of contention.

Forwards Marius Bülter and Ihlas Bebou, as well as midfielders Grischa Prömel, Umut Tohumcu, and Finn Becker, are unavailable for selection.

