Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6
Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park
How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bundesliga

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Dortmund lost a five-goal thriller to Barcelona in their most recent outing and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. They are in dire need of points to climb up the standings, given they are down in seventh in the league standings.

Hoffenheim have only managed to win three games all season, and only one of those came in their last five league fixtures. They will need a strong display to return home with at least a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTSG
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
26
J. Ryerson
23
E. Can
2
Y. Couto
13
P. Gross
43
J. Gittens
20
M. Sabitzer
21
D. Malen
8
F. Nmecha
9
S. Guirassy
1
O. Baumann
35
A. Chaves
34
S. N'Soki
22
A. Prass
15
V. Gendrey
18
D. Samassekou
29
J. Larsen
27
A. Kramaric
7
T. Bischof
16
A. Stach
23
A. Hlozek

4-2-3-1

TSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nuri Sahin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Christian Ilzer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 25

    N. Suele

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund has received a boost with the return of Karim Adeyemi, who is expected to be involved after being sidelined since October.

Meanwhile, Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier remain unavailable due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, and the team is further weakened by the absences of centre-backs Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, and Waldemar Anton.

Hoffenheim team news

The visitors face an equally challenging situation with a lengthy injury list. Key defenders Ozan Kabak, Florian Grillitsch, and Christopher Lenz are all out of contention.

Forwards Marius Bülter and Ihlas Bebou, as well as midfielders Grischa Prömel, Umut Tohumcu, and Finn Becker, are unavailable for selection.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

TSG

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

