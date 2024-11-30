How to watch today's Bologna vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Venezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna will take on Venezia in the Serie A at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Saturday.

Bologna are the favourites to win this contest. They are eighth in the standings and have lost only one out of their last five fixtures in the league.

Venezia are rock bottom in the standings and will be desperate for points. It will need a shocker from the hosts for the visitors to claim points based on form.

How to watch Bologna vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Venezia kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at the Renato Dell'Ara Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson, recently back from an ACL injury, played the full 90 minutes in midweek and might be rested for this match.

Long-term injuries continue to sideline Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi and Michel Aebischer remains unavailable. Tommaso Pobega will miss out due to suspension.

Venezia team news

Venezia, on the other hand, travel to Emilia-Romagna with nearly a complete squad. The only absentee is Francesco Zampano, who fractured his left hand on Monday.

