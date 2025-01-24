How to watch today's Bolivia U20 vs Ecuador U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Bolivia U20 and Ecuador U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Ecuador U20 national team is set to open its 2025 South American Championship campaign, held in Venezuela, against Bolivia at Estadio Misael Delgado on Friday.

After wrapping up their training camp in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, the Bolivian U-20 squad, led by coach Jorge Perrotta and overseen by Óscar Villegas, set off with high hopes of making their mark in the upcoming competition. The South American U-20 Championship presents an excellent stage for these young Bolivians to showcase their skills and vie for a prized spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Bolivia enters the South American Championship with valuable international experience that has shaped their style of play. Over the past few weeks, the team has engaged in friendly matches against formidable opponents like Uruguay and Paraguay, delivering promising results.

Ecuador's Under-20 team, meanwhile, lifted their first title in the 2019 South American Championship held in Chile and that same year finished third in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivia U20 vs Ecuador U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Sudamericano clash between Bolivia and Ecuador will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bolivia U20 vs Ecuador U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela, on Friday, January 24, with kick-off at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia U20 team news

The team boasts a strong core, featuring players with prior experience in the Professional Division, which provides a valuable edge in terms of competitiveness. Additionally, the roster includes promising talents with international potential, raising expectations for an impressive campaign.

Among the standout players is goalkeeper Fabián Pereira from Always Ready, known for his composure and reliability between the posts. In defense, Marcelo Torrez, currently playing in Brazil, has already earned a call-up to Bolivia’s senior national team, showcasing his defensive prowess. Meanwhile, midfielder Óscar López, who plies his trade in Spain, brings experience from his involvement with the senior squad during the World Cup qualifiers. Other key players include Moisés Paniagua, a dynamic winger from Always Ready, and Santiago Castedo, a forward from Blooming, adding firepower to a squad rich in quality.

Ecuador U20 team news

Rising stars Kendry Páez and Kenny Arroyo, both from Independiente del Valle, are set to spearhead Ecuador's Under-20 squad in the South American Championship.

Páez, who made his professional debut at just 15 years old, has already gained valuable experience with Ecuador's senior team during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Come May, he will head to England to join his new club, which secured his rights last year.

Partnering him in attack is Arroyo, who also stepped up to the senior stage in 2024, making his debut during the South American qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup.

Unfortunately, the team will be without center-back Diogo Bagüí, who is sidelined by injury and has returned to his club for recovery. To fill the void, Deinner Ordóñez from Independiente del Valle has been called up, ensuring the defensive line remains solid.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match ECU 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Bolivia U20 0 - 1 Ecuador U20 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links