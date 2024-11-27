How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Velez Copa Argentina game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Argentina match between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Velez Sarsfield in the semi-final of the Copa Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday.

The hosts will be the favourites to book their place in the final, as they are unbeaten in their last four games and have won three of those. The visitors, on the other hand, have struggled to convert draws into victories - with four stalemates in their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time

The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.10pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

The 26-man squad includes a notable addition in Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, who has remarkably recovered from an injury he sustained on November 14.

After training individually until Monday, he has made a swift return to full fitness.

Velez Sarsfield team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Velez ahead of their knockout tie against Boca Juniors on Wednesday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links