How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Union Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The iconic La Bombonera is set to host an electrifying Primera Division clash on Wednesday, as Boca Juniors take on Unión Santa Fe.

Boca Juniors have endured a frustrating campaign in the Liga Profesional Clausura, sitting in a disappointing 11th place with just 31 points from 22 games.

Managerial upheaval has also played a role in their struggles. Diego Martinez stepped down in late September following a trio of consecutive defeats, paving the way for Fernando Gago, who took charge in mid-October. It took Gago four matches to secure his first win, a commanding 4-1 triumph over Godoy Cruz earlier this month. Boca then made it back-to-back victories with a 2-0 win over Sarmiento in their most recent outing, courtesy of goals from Miguel Merentiel and Kevin Zenon.

Meanwhile, Union Santa Fe have enjoyed a solid run in the Clausura, currently occupying 6th place with 36 points after 22 rounds. Their recent form has been promising, earning nine points from their last four league fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Fanatiz, and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Union kick-off time

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Wednesday, November 20, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

Defender Lucas Blondel is on track to return next week as he continues his recovery from a ligament injury.

Meanwhile, starting striker Miguel Merentiel has been sidelined for this match due to a muscle issue. Additionally, winger Lucas Janson remains a question mark, with his availability still uncertain.

Union team news

Backup goalkeeper Lucas Meuli and defender Bruno Pitton have been sidelined for this clash due to injuries.

Union Santa Fe began November on the front foot with a solid 2-0 victory over Newell's Old Boys, building on their narrow 3-2 triumph against Gimnasia La Plata in late October. However, their momentum came to an abrupt end as they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Independiente. Despite that setback, El Tate regrouped swiftly, picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win against Atletico Tucuman just before the international break, with Jeronimo Domina delivering the match-winning strike.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links