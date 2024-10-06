How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional at La Bombonera on Sunday.

The hosts are 15th in the standings, with 21 points from their 16 matches. The visitors are only two points behind the hosts, in 20th place.

Boca Juniors will be desperate to put an end to their run of defeats which has now lasted three games. The visitors' form has not been great either, with just one win in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: La Bombonera

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will be without some key players this weekend. Gary Medel is sidelined, and winger Brian Aguirre is still a few weeks away from returning to full fitness. Lucas Blondel remains out with a long-term ligament injury.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Medina, Miramon; Zenon, Cavani, Merentiel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia, Robles Defenders: Rojo, Lema, Valentini, Advincula, Blanco, Mendia, Di Lollo, Gorosito, Molas Midfielders: Saracchi, Fernandez, Janson, Martegani, Ramirez, Zenon, Belmonte, Medina, Taborda, Delgado, Benitez, Payal, Saralegui, Ceballos, Dalmasso Forwards: Zeballos, Gimenez, Merentiel, Cavani, Simoni, Zufiaurre, Rodriguez

Argentinos Juniors team news

The visitors have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash this weekend against Boca Juniors. They will be focused on adding more wins to the bag given their recent run of form.

Argentinos predicted XI: Rodríguez, Coronel, Alvarez, Palacio, Vega, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Oroz, Lescano, Herrera, Veron

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acosta, Siri, Rodríguez Defenders: Sánchez, Godoy, Vega, Palacio, Coronel, Álvarez, Meza, Galván, Prieto, Santamaría, Guillén Midfielders: Cardozo, A. Rodríguez, Heredia, Ferreira, Oroz, Lescano, Mac Allister, Gamarra Forwards: S. Rodríguez, Romero, Verón, Herrera, Molina, Perelló, Viveros, Ardaiz, Cordero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/07/22 Argentinos Juniors 2 - 0 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional 04/11/21 Boca Juniors 1 - 0 Argentinos Juniors Copa Argentina 09/08/21 Boca Juniors 1 - 1 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional 10/01/21 Argentinos Juniors 2 - 2 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional

Useful links