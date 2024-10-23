How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs West Brom game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming for their sixth consecutive home win in the Championship, Blackburn Rovers will host fellow promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

After suffering back-to-back defeats on the road against Coventry City and relegation-threatened Plymouth Argyle before the international break, the hosts bounced back to form on Saturday. They faced Swansea at Ewood Park and sent the visitors back to South Wales empty-handed.

Meanwhile, the visitors have hit a rough patch, going four matches without a victory in the Championship since their impressive four-game winning streak, which lasted until September 21. This slump has prevented them from taking the lead in the promotion race after the first 10 matches of the season.

How to watch Blackburn vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Blackburn and West Brom will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Blackburn vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Ewood Park Location: Blackburn, Lancashire

The match will be played at Ewood Park on Wednesday, October 23, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

The hosts will continue to be without centre-back Scott Wharton, who is anticipated to be out until the New Year due to a cruciate ligament injury.

The attacking options for Rovers are limited as they cope with the absences of Harry Leonard and Zak Gilsenan, both of whom are recovering from shoulder and muscle injuries, respectively.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Beck; Travis, Tronstad, Hedges, Dolan, Cantwell; Gueye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Toth, Hilton, Barrett, Eastham Defenders: McFadzean, Hyam, Batth, Carter, Beck, Duru Midfielders: Tronstad, Cantwell, Rankin-Costello, Buckley, Gilsenan, Travis, Cozier-Duberry, Edmonds, Baker Forwards: Arnor, Gueye, Dolan, Weimann, Hedges, Leonard, Ohashi, Tyjon, Bloxham, Mafoumbi

West Bromwich Albion team news

On the other side, the visitors striker Daryl Dike has returned to first-team training, aiming for a comeback in November after suffering an Achilles tendon injury.

The Baggies may consider making slight rotations in their lineup on Wednesday night, with experienced Championship players John Swift and Jed Wallace likely to be called up from the bench.

Despite a brief lapse in defensive focus during the final moments at Oxford, manager Corberan is expected to maintain an unchanged back four, which includes centre-back duo Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

West Bromwich Albion possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Heggem; Molumby, Mowatt, Fellows, Swift, Grant; Maja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Palmer, Wildsmith, Cann Defenders: Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Heggem, Taylor, McNair, Frabotta Midfielders: Molumby, Swift, Diakite, Mowatt Forwards: Dike, Maja, Grant, Dobbin, Weimann, Fellows, Faal, Cole

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 13/01/24 West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship 05/08/23 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship 16/02/23 West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship 14/08/22 Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion Championship 15/02/22 West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Blackburn Rovers Championship

