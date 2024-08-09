How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn will face Derby in their Championship season opener at the Ewood Park on Friday.

Blackburn escaped relegation last season and will be hoping to put up a much better fight this time around. Derby clinched an automatic promotion spot from League One and will be hoping to start a challenging Championship campaign with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Derby kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Ewood Park

The match will be played at Ewood Park on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Blackburn vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the same platform as well as the teams' YouTube channels. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Blackburn are expected to field a starting XI similar to the one that featured against Stockport County last Friday.

It will be interesting to see if new signings Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi make their debut in the final third.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Tronstad, Travis; Rankin-Costello, Dolan, Hedges; Gueye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Hilton, Eastham Defenders: Brittain, Pickering, O'Riordan, Hyam, Wharton, Carter, Batty, McFadzean, Batth Midfielders: Tronstad, Szmodics, Rankin-Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett Forwards: Sigurdsson, Dolan, Markanday, Leonard, Vale, Gueye, Ohashi, Weimann

Derby team news

Derby rotated their players during the victory over Real Valladolid and will keep the opposition guessing over their starting lineup for the opening game.

Sonny Bradley and Jerry Yates, who began the previous match on the bench, will be vying for a place in the lineup.

Derby County possible starting lineup: Vickers; Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Elder; Ozoh, Goudmijn, Osborn; Barkhuizen, Jackson, Mendez-Laing.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luthra, Vickers Defenders: Wilson, Forsyth, Bradley, Cashin, Elder, Rooney, Nyambe, Nelson Midfielders: Ozoh, Barkhuizen, Osborn, Thompson, Goudmijn, Fornah, Ward, Robinson, Adams Forwards: Collins, Yates, Mendez-Laing, Washington, Jackson, Blackett-Taylor, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/22 Blackburn Rovers 3 - 1 Derby County Championship 30/10/21 Derby County 1 - 2 Blackburn Rovers Championship 16/04/21 Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 Derby County Championship 26/09/20 Derby County 0 - 4 Blackburn Rovers Championship 08/03/20 Derby County 3 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Championship

Useful links