How to watch today's Benfica vs Estoril Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Estoril, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Estoril in the Liga Portugal at the Estadio da Luz on Monday.

Benfica have lost only one out of their 14 league games this season. They are currently third in the standings, behind Porto and Sporting and could climb to the top of the standings if the other two teams drop points and Benfica win.

Estoril are down in 12th, struggling to pick up wins. They have won just one out of their last five games and will find it difficult to challenge the hosts.

Benfica vs Estoril kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz on Monday, with kick-off at 1.45 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Gianluca Prestianni has recently recovered from an ankle injury, but Renato Sanches and Tiago Gouveia could remain unavailable for the match against Estoril.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the third-placed team and will be hoping they can climb to the top spot with consistent performances.

Estoril team news

Pedro Amaral and Xeka, who have already missed a total of 12 games due to injuries, are also expected to sit out Estoril's trip to Estádio da Luz for round 15.

