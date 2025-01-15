How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Betis Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Real Betis in the Round-of-16 of the Copa del Rey at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to lift the Super Cup trophy and will be confident of repeating that success in this tournament as well. Real Betis, meanwhile, are heading into this clash on the back of a defeat. The visitors will need a miracle here to go back home with anything other than a loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa del Rey match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Barcelona vs Real Betis kick-off time

The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barcelona team news

Inaki Peña is expected to step in for Wojciech Szczęsny, who is suspended following his red card against Real Madrid.

Barcelona remain without goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and midfielder Marc Bernal, both sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Inigo Martínez has also been added to the absentee list after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Real Betis team news

For Betis, Giovani Lo Celso is ruled out of the midweek cup tie due to a muscle injury sustained in Saturday’s loss to Real Valladolid.

Hector Bellerín and forward Chimy Ávila are unavailable due to injury, while midfielder William Carvalho continues his recovery from a long-term issue.

