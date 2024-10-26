How to watch today's Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their embarrassing defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Nuri Sahin's Borussia Dortmund will look to regroup as they head to WWK Arena to take on Augsburg in their eighth Bundesliga match of the season.

Dortmund suffered a 5-2 loss to Real in their last outing and currently sit in seventh place in the league with 13 points. The visitors entered the match against Real Madrid with a promising start, leading 2-0 at half-time and not conceding until the 60th minute, but ultimately fell apart in the second half.

On the other hand, The hosts find themselves struggling in 15th place, just above the relegation zone, with a mere seven points from seven matches after falling 3-1 to Freiburg last Saturday. Despite conceding three goals against Freiburg, Augsburg's defence allowed only one significant chance to their opponents, which is one less than they created themselves. This season, the hosts have shown defensive weaknesses, with 18 goals conceded, making them the second-worst defensive team in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue: WWK Arena

The Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Augsburg team news

The hosts will have to make do with the absence of goalkeeper Daniel Klein and defender Mads Valentin Pedersen, who are sidelined until early and late November, respectively.

Winger Fredrik Jensen and attacking midfielder Ruben Vargas are also set to miss out until next month, leading to expectations that Samuel Essende and Phillip Tietz will take their places up front.

Midfield options could include Frank Onyeka, Kristijan Jakic, and Elvis Rexhbecaj, who are all potential candidates to form a midfield trio.

Augsburg possible XI: Labrovic; Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Matsima; Wolf, Onyeka, Jakic, Rexhbecaj, Giannoulis; Essende, Tietz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Labrović, Dahmen, Klein Defenders: Gumny, Wolf, Giannoulis, Schlotterbeck, Matsima, Oxford, Gouweleeuw, Pedersen, Bauer, Banks, Koudossou Midfielders: Jakić, Vargas, Onyeka, Okugawa, Rexhbeçaj, Maier, Jensen, Kömür, Breithaupt, Kücüksahin, Lindermeir, Meiser Forwards: Mounié, Essende, Tietz, Kabadayi, Claude-Maurice

Borussia Dortmund team news

The visitors will be without the services of winger Karim Adeyemi, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Yan Couto, who is absent due to a muscle issue.

Winger Julien Duranville and attacker Giovanni Reyna are not expected to return until next month, while centre-back Niklas Sule is listed as a doubt.

In defence, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck are the most likely duo to start, while Emre Can and Pascal Gross could come in for Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha, both of whom featured in midfield against Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Sabitzer, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/05/24 Borussia Dortmund 5-5 FC Augsburg Bundesliga 16/12/23 FC Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 21/05/23 FC Augsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 22/01/23 Borussia Dortmund 4-3 FC Augsburg Bundesliga 27/02/22 FC Augsburg 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Useful links