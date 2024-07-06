How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Liga MX champions Club América travel north to face Atletico San Luis in a repeat of last season's Apertura semi-final.

Las Aguilas finished top of the table in both Apertura and Clausura phases during the regular season, before going on to lift both titles in the playoffs.

San Luis, meanwhile, will kick-start the new season hoping to improve on their performance from last term, as they were dumped out of the Apertura at the quarter-final stage and failed to qualify for the postseason in the Clausura.

Atletico de San Luis vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Club America is available to watch and stream online live through ViX. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis has acquired centre-back Cristiano Piccini from Sampdoria and midfielder Ronaldo Najera from Tigres UANL Under-23 on free transfers ahead of the new season.

However, 30-year-old centre-back Unai Bilbao left the club on a permanent deal to Club Tijuana for €2.8 million.

Brazilian forward Yan Phillipe is likely to lead the attack for the hosts, as he looks to open his account early on this season.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: A. Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Piccini, Cruz; Salles-Lamonge, Sanabria, Guemez, Galdames; Boli, Phillipe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez Defenders: Sanabria, Domínguez, Chávez, Águila, Silva, Cruz Midfielders: Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Villal, Güemez, Macías, Nájera Forwards: Boli, Bonatini, Castro

CF America team news

In the offseason, Club America have put a major focus on bolstering their goalkeeping department with the additions of Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Estrada, as Luis Malagon is out with a muscle injury until mid-July.

Midfielders Diego Valdes (foot) and Illian Hernandez (leg) will also miss this clash through respective injury concerns. Defensive midfielder Ivan Rodriguez has joined the defending Liga MX champions from Leon, while central midfielder Erick Sanchez has moved from Pachuca.

Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Naveda; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dilrosun; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Cota, Barajas Defenders: Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes Midfielders: Valdés, Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez Forwards: Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Hernandez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/24 Club América 2-1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Clausura 10/12/23 Club América 0-2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Apertura 07/12/23 Atlético San Luis 0-5 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 02/11/23 Atlético San Luis 0-1 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 14/05/23 Club América 1-2 Atlético San Luis Liga MX, Clausura

