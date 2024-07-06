This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Liga MX champions Club América travel north to face Atletico San Luis in a repeat of last season's Apertura semi-final.

Las Aguilas finished top of the table in both Apertura and Clausura phases during the regular season, before going on to lift both titles in the playoffs.

San Luis, meanwhile, will kick-start the new season hoping to improve on their performance from last term, as they were dumped out of the Apertura at the quarter-final stage and failed to qualify for the postseason in the Clausura.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs CF America kick-off time

Date:Saturday, July 6, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
Venue:Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX between Atletico San Luis and Club America is available to watch and stream online live through ViX. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

San Luis has acquired centre-back Cristiano Piccini from Sampdoria and midfielder Ronaldo Najera from Tigres UANL Under-23 on free transfers ahead of the new season.

However, 30-year-old centre-back Unai Bilbao left the club on a permanent deal to Club Tijuana for €2.8 million.

Brazilian forward Yan Phillipe is likely to lead the attack for the hosts, as he looks to open his account early on this season.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: A. Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Piccini, Cruz; Salles-Lamonge, Sanabria, Guemez, Galdames; Boli, Phillipe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sánchez, Urtiaga, Lopez
Defenders:Sanabria, Domínguez, Chávez, Águila, Silva, Cruz
Midfielders:Dourado, Klimowicz, Damm, Galdames, Vitinho, Salles-Lamonge, Villal, Güemez, Macías, Nájera
Forwards:Boli, Bonatini, Castro

CF America team news

In the offseason, Club America have put a major focus on bolstering their goalkeeping department with the additions of Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Estrada, as Luis Malagon is out with a muscle injury until mid-July.

Midfielders Diego Valdes (foot) and Illian Hernandez (leg) will also miss this clash through respective injury concerns. Defensive midfielder Ivan Rodriguez has joined the defending Liga MX champions from Leon, while central midfielder Erick Sanchez has moved from Pachuca.

Club America possible XI: Cota; Lara, Araujo, Juarez, Calderon; Dos Santos, Naveda; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dilrosun; Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagón, Cota, Barajas
Defenders:Cáceres, Álvarez, Araujo, Reyes, Lara, Juárez, Meré, Calderón, Fuentes
Midfielders:Valdés, Rodríguez, Dilrosun, Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Sánchez, Sánchez, Naveda, Orquin, Rodríguez
Forwards:Quiñones, Martín, Otero, Hernandez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/03/24Club América 2-1 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Clausura
10/12/23Club América 0-2 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Apertura
07/12/23Atlético San Luis 0-5 Club AméricaLiga MX, Apertura
02/11/23Atlético San Luis 0-1 Club AméricaLiga MX, Apertura
14/05/23Club América 1-2 Atlético San LuisLiga MX, Clausura

Useful links

