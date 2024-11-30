+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa Libertadores
How to watch today's Atletico MG vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresAtletico MG vs Botafogo RJAtletico MGBotafogo RJ

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news

Atletico Mineiro will take on Botafogo in the final of the Copa Libertadores at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Saturday.

Atletico will need to be at their very best to challenge the in-form Botafogo who have only lost one game from their last 20 fixtures.

It has been 10 games since Atletico managed to secure a win. The last time they did it was in this same competition against River Plate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Botafogo RJ online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico MG vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

Copa Libertadores - Final Stage

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atletico MG team news

Atletico are expected to be without Cadu, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

Matias Zaracho, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury and is likely a few weeks away from returning, will be unavailable for selection.

Botafogo RJ team news

Botafogo’s only injury concern is defender Rafael, who is not anticipated to recover from his knee injury until early December.

Mateo Ponte is suspended for this match after receiving a red card less than 10 minutes into his substitute appearance during their last Libertadores fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

