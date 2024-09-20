How to watch today's Atlas vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Queretaro FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the Liga MX season intensifies, Atlas FC is set to host Queretaro FC at the Estadio Jalisco in a crucial matchup on September 21, 2024.

Currently positioned seventh in the league with 14 points, Atlas is under pressure to secure a victory after suffering two losses in their last three matches. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but they remain unbeaten at home, showcasing a solid defensive record with only two goals conceded in their last three home games.

On the other side, Queretaro enters this match with renewed confidence following their first win of the season against Tigres UANL. Despite their struggles, including a dismal away record, the arrival of striker Dario Benedetto is expected to invigorate the squad as they aim for consistency and a much-needed boost in their league standing.

With both teams eager to improve their playoff prospects, this encounter promises to deliver an exciting clash filled with determination and intensity.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlas vs Queretaro FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Atlas and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlas vs Queretaro FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

The match will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday, September 20, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas will be without the services of Gaddi Aguirre, who received a red card in their last match against Club America, while Brian Lozano and Leonardo Flores are doubtful due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, Atlas remains strong at home, boasting an unbeaten record and a solid defensive performance, having conceded only two goals in their last three home games.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas (GK); Doria, Nervo, Reyes, Zaldivar; Alba, Rocha; Lozano, Marquez, Fulgencio; Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, Doria, G. Aguirre, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Murillo, Marquez, Rocha, B. Lozano, Bass, Rios Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre, Flores

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro is looking to build on their recent victory over Tigres UANL but will miss Jonathan Perlaza due to suspension after accumulating yellow cards. Coach Hernan Cristante hopes to maintain momentum with the addition of striker Dario Benedetto, who could provide the spark needed for a struggling offense.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Canale, Orozco, Russo, Mendoza; Rio, Lertora, Hernandez; Rodriguez, Barrera, Loba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz, Canale Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cisneros, Rubin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 01/04/24 Atlas FC 2-2 Querétaro FC Liga MX, Clausura 31/08/23 Querétaro FC 1-2 Atlas FC Liga MX, Apertura 23/01/23 Querétaro FC 3-3 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura 05/08/22 Atlas FC 3-1 Querétaro FC Liga MX, Apertura 06/03/22 Querétaro FC 0-3 Atlas FC Liga MX, Clausura

Useful links