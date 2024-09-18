How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on Inter Miami up next in the MLS at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and co. have a 10-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati in the standings after 28 matches. Atlanta are 10th in the standings, with exactly half of Miami's tally of points. The hosts will be hoping to replicate their performance from the last meeting between these two teams, a fixture they won 3-1.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Tristan Muyumba made his return from a knock, coming on as a second-half substitute for Bartosz Slisz on Saturday.

Atlanta's reserve goalkeeper Quentin Westberg missed the weekend's game due to a head injury.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Abram, Amador; Slisz, McCarty; Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Mosquera; Rios

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami were without Matias Rojas, who is nursing an ankle injury, while CJ dos Santos sat out with a hand issue.

Leo Afonso, Lawson Sunderland, Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are all recovering from injuries.

Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles will miss the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Alba; Gressel, Ruiz, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Jensen Defenders: Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/05/24 Inter Miami 1 - 3 Atlanta United MLS 17/09/23 Atlanta United 5 - 2 Inter Miami MLS 26/07/23 Inter Miami 4 - 0 Atlanta United Leagues Cup 07/05/23 Inter Miami 2 - 1 Atlanta United MLS 20/06/22 Atlanta United 2 - 0 Inter Miami MLS

