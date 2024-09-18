+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will take on Inter Miami up next in the MLS at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and co. have a 10-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati in the standings after 28 matches. Atlanta are 10th in the standings, with exactly half of Miami's tally of points. The hosts will be hoping to replicate their performance from the last meeting between these two teams, a fixture they won 3-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date:September 18, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Tristan Muyumba made his return from a knock, coming on as a second-half substitute for Bartosz Slisz on Saturday.

Atlanta's reserve goalkeeper Quentin Westberg missed the weekend's game due to a head injury.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Abram, Amador; Slisz, McCarty; Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Mosquera; Rios

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cohen, Guzan
Defenders:Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards
Midfielders:Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
Forwards:Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami were without Matias Rojas, who is nursing an ankle injury, while CJ dos Santos sat out with a hand issue.

Leo Afonso, Lawson Sunderland, Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are all recovering from injuries.

Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles will miss the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Alba; Gressel, Ruiz, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Callender, Jensen
Defenders:Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright
Midfielders:Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales
Forwards:Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/05/24Inter Miami 1 - 3 Atlanta UnitedMLS
17/09/23Atlanta United 5 - 2 Inter MiamiMLS
26/07/23Inter Miami 4 - 0 Atlanta UnitedLeagues Cup
07/05/23Inter Miami 2 - 1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
20/06/22Atlanta United 2 - 0 Inter MiamiMLS

Useful links

