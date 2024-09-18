How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlanta United will take on Inter Miami up next in the MLS at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi and co. have a 10-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati in the standings after 28 matches. Atlanta are 10th in the standings, with exactly half of Miami's tally of points. The hosts will be hoping to replicate their performance from the last meeting between these two teams, a fixture they won 3-1.
How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time
|Date:
|September 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Atlanta United team news
Tristan Muyumba made his return from a knock, coming on as a second-half substitute for Bartosz Slisz on Saturday.
Atlanta's reserve goalkeeper Quentin Westberg missed the weekend's game due to a head injury.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Rode Gregersen, Abram, Amador; Slisz, McCarty; Lobzhanidze, Miranchuk, Mosquera; Rios
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cohen, Guzan
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards
|Midfielders:
|Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
|Forwards:
|Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare, Miranchuk
Inter Miami CF team news
Inter Miami were without Matias Rojas, who is nursing an ankle injury, while CJ dos Santos sat out with a hand issue.
Leo Afonso, Lawson Sunderland, Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are all recovering from injuries.
Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles will miss the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Alba; Gressel, Ruiz, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Taylor
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Redondo, Morales
|Forwards:
|Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/05/24
|Inter Miami 1 - 3 Atlanta United
|MLS
|17/09/23
|Atlanta United 5 - 2 Inter Miami
|MLS
|26/07/23
|Inter Miami 4 - 0 Atlanta United
|Leagues Cup
|07/05/23
|Inter Miami 2 - 1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|20/06/22
|Atlanta United 2 - 0 Inter Miami
|MLS