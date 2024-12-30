+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
Watch on Peacock
GOAL

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston Villa vs BrightonAston VillaBrighton

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Monday.

Villa are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 loss against Newcastle and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. They beat Manchester City 2-1 in the fixture before that though, and will be hoping that is the kind of performance they can keep delivering in 2025.

Brighton are winless in their last five games and are struggling to pick up points and climb up from their 11th spot in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Brighton Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBHA
23
E. Martinez
14
P. Torres
4
E. Konsa
12
L. Digne
3
D. Carlos
31
L. Bailey
44
B. Kamara
8
Y. Tielemans
7
J. McGinn
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins
1
B. Verbruggen
34
J. Veltman
29
J. van Hecke
5
L. Dunk
30
P. Estupinan
22
K. Mitoma
20
C. Baleba
17
Y. Minteh
26
Y. Ayari
14
G. Rutter
9
J. Pedro

4-4-2

BHAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabian Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Villa's appeal against Jhon Durán's red card from the Newcastle match was unsuccessful, meaning the Colombian forward will serve a three-match suspension.

Matty Cash will also miss out after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

It remains to be seen if Jacob Ramsey recovers from a hamstring issue in time.

Brighton team news

For Brighton, Solly March made his long-awaited return in the draw against Brentford after a 14-month absence due to an ACL injury.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood to return soon, while Adam Webster is nearing recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in October.

James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson may be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

BHA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

12

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement