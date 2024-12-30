How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the Villa Park on Monday.

Villa are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 loss against Newcastle and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. They beat Manchester City 2-1 in the fixture before that though, and will be hoping that is the kind of performance they can keep delivering in 2025.

Brighton are winless in their last five games and are struggling to pick up points and climb up from their 11th spot in the standings.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa's appeal against Jhon Durán's red card from the Newcastle match was unsuccessful, meaning the Colombian forward will serve a three-match suspension.

Matty Cash will also miss out after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

It remains to be seen if Jacob Ramsey recovers from a hamstring issue in time.

Brighton team news

For Brighton, Solly March made his long-awaited return in the draw against Brentford after a 14-month absence due to an ACL injury.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood to return soon, while Adam Webster is nearing recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in October.

James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson may be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

