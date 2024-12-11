How to watch today's Astana vs Chelsea Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between FC Astana and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea have showcased their dominance in the UEFA Europa Conference League, fielding a rotated squad while maintaining their perfect record. This week, they travel to Kazakhstan to take on reigning champions Astana.

Astana enters matchday five of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage clinging to a spot within the top 24, keeping them in contention for the knockout playoffs. The Kazakh champions have managed one win, one draw, and two defeats across their opening four fixtures.

Their most recent outing in this competition saw them secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes at the Ortalyq Stadion. Despite being largely outplayed, Astana’s resilience earned them a valuable point.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been unstoppable in the tournament since dispatching Servette in the playoff round back in August. Enzo Maresca's side currently tops the table with an unblemished record of four wins from four matches. Their latest triumph, a commanding 2-0 victory over Heidenheim, brought their goal tally to 18 across those fixtures.

While their league form involves a largely different lineup, the Blues have been equally impressive domestically. Their thrilling 4-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur recently catapulted them to second place in the Premier League standings.

How to watch FC Astana vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between FC Astana and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

FC Astana vs Chelsea kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Almaty Central Stadium

The UEFA Conference League match between FC Astana and Chelsea will be played at Almaty Ortalyk Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

It will kick off at 7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Astana team news

Astana will field a full-strength squad, with no injury concerns or suspensions to disrupt their plans. Following their commendable 1-1 draw against Vitoria Guimaraes, the Kazakh champions are expected to stick with their tried-and-tested lineup for this week's encounter.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea face a challenging journey as they prepare for a long-haul flight to Almaty, where freezing temperatures await them for their UEFA Europa Conference League showdown. Head coach Enzo Maresca will need to carefully consider his squad selection for Thursday's fixture.

Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) are ruled out of contention as they weren't registered for the initial phase of the competition. Maresca has consistently rotated his squad during European outings and is expected to do so again, following Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to reports, eleven academy talents, including Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kaiden Wilson, Tyrique George, Kiano Dyer, Harrison McMahon, Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Ato Ampah, Max Merrick, Josh Acheampong, Shumaira Mheuka, and Richard Olise, have been added to Chelsea's updated squad list.

Several of these youngsters are likely to feature in a reshuffled lineup as Maresca looks to manage his squad's fitness ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Brentford.

