How to watch today's Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angers will take on PSG in the Ligue 1 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday.

PSG are the league leaders with 26 points from 10 games. They are unbeaten so far and will be confident to pick up their fourth consecutive win.

Angers were struggling down in 15th place but they have won their last two games. They will be confident of a decent outing but will need a miracle to beat PSG.

How to watch Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date: November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Raymond Kopa Stadium

The match will be played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angers team news

Angers are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Sidiki Cherif, Cedric Hountondji, Joseph Lopy and Zinedine Ferhat are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Angers possible starting lineup: Fofana; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkelba; Allevinah, Abdelli, El Melali; Niane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinga, Fofana Defenders: Arcus, Ekomié, Courcoul, Lefort, Biumla, Bamba, Hanin, Raolisoa Midfielders: Aholou, Abdelli, Ould Khaled, Belkhdim, Capelle, Allevinah, Belkebla Forwards: Niane, Diony, Lepaul, El Melali, Dieng

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Goncalo Ramos is back in the squad after recovering from a recent injury. There are no fresh injury concerns for the French giants ahead of their clash this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/04/23 Angers 1 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 12/01/23 PSG 2 - 0 Angers Ligue 1 21/04/22 Angers 0 - 3 PSG Ligue 1 16/10/21 PSG 2 - 1 Angers Ligue 1 21/04/21 PSG 5 - 0 Angers Coupe de France

