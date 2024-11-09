How to watch today's Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Angers will take on PSG in the Ligue 1 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday.
PSG are the league leaders with 26 points from 10 games. They are unbeaten so far and will be confident to pick up their fourth consecutive win.
Angers were struggling down in 15th place but they have won their last two games. They will be confident of a decent outing but will need a miracle to beat PSG.
How to watch Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time
|November 9, 2024
|3 pm ET
|Raymond Kopa Stadium
The match will be played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Angers team news
Angers are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of this weekend’s clash.
Sidiki Cherif, Cedric Hountondji, Joseph Lopy and Zinedine Ferhat are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Angers possible starting lineup: Fofana; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkelba; Allevinah, Abdelli, El Melali; Niane
|Goalkeepers:
|Zinga, Fofana
|Defenders:
|Arcus, Ekomié, Courcoul, Lefort, Biumla, Bamba, Hanin, Raolisoa
|Midfielders:
|Aholou, Abdelli, Ould Khaled, Belkhdim, Capelle, Allevinah, Belkebla
|Forwards:
|Niane, Diony, Lepaul, El Melali, Dieng
Paris Saint-Germain team news
Goncalo Ramos is back in the squad after recovering from a recent injury. There are no fresh injury concerns for the French giants ahead of their clash this weekend.
Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho
|Midfielders:
|Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye
Head-to-Head Record
|22/04/23
|Angers 1 - 2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|12/01/23
|PSG 2 - 0 Angers
|Ligue 1
|21/04/22
|Angers 0 - 3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|16/10/21
|PSG 2 - 1 Angers
|Ligue 1
|21/04/21
|PSG 5 - 0 Angers
|Coupe de France