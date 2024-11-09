+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LENSAFP
Ligue 1
team-logo
Stade Raymond Kopa
team-logo
Watch with free trial on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1Paris Saint-GermainAngers vs Paris Saint-GermainAngers

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angers will take on PSG in the Ligue 1 at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday.

PSG are the league leaders with 26 points from 10 games. They are unbeaten so far and will be confident to pick up their fourth consecutive win.

Angers were struggling down in 15th place but they have won their last two games. They will be confident of a decent outing but will need a miracle to beat PSG.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Date:November 9, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Raymond Kopa Stadium

The match will be played at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angers team news

Angers are dealing with multiple injuries ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Sidiki Cherif, Cedric Hountondji, Joseph Lopy and Zinedine Ferhat are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Angers possible starting lineup: Fofana; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkelba; Allevinah, Abdelli, El Melali; Niane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zinga, Fofana
Defenders:Arcus, Ekomié, Courcoul, Lefort, Biumla, Bamba, Hanin, Raolisoa
Midfielders:Aholou, Abdelli, Ould Khaled, Belkhdim, Capelle, Allevinah, Belkebla
Forwards:Niane, Diony, Lepaul, El Melali, Dieng

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Goncalo Ramos is back in the squad after recovering from a recent injury. There are no fresh injury concerns for the French giants ahead of their clash this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas
Defenders:Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho
Midfielders:Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves
Forwards:Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
22/04/23Angers 1 - 2 PSGLigue 1
12/01/23PSG 2 - 0 AngersLigue 1
21/04/22Angers 0 - 3 PSGLigue 1
16/10/21PSG 2 - 1 AngersLigue 1
21/04/21PSG 5 - 0 AngersCoupe de France

Useful links

Advertisement