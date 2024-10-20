How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As the National Women's Soccer League nears the conclusion of its regular season and gears up for the much-anticipated playoffs, the upcoming showdown between Angel City (7-12-5, 23 pts) and the Utah Royals (7-14-3, 24 pts) carries significant weight.

The Utah Royals currently sit in tenth place in the NWSL standings, with Angel City trailing closely behind in eleventh by just a single point. This crucial match is scheduled for October 20 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Both teams still have a shot at securing a playoff spot, but the margin for error is slim. To keep their postseason dreams alive, each side would not only need to win their final two games but also rely on favorable results from other matches.

In essence, the victor of this contest can keep their playoff hopes intact, while the loser will likely see their chances of advancing disappear quickly.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Angel City FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, October 20, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

This match will mark the final appearance of NWSL legend Merritt Mathias in Angel City's lineup, as the veteran defender announced her retirement earlier this week.

In their most recent outing, Angel City played to a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage on the road. Former Utah Royals standout Christen Press scored her first goal since returning from injury in the 90+7th minute, but the joy was short-lived, as the Courage equalized in the 90+10th minute to secure a draw.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Vignola; Zelem, Hammond; Emslie, Fuller, A. Thompson; Bright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson Defenders: Zelem, Ertz, Thompson, Endo, Rodríguez, Fuller, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Midfielders: Riley, Gorden, Thompson, Alice Vignola, Randle, Curry, Spencer, Eddy, Reid, Mathias Forwards: Press, Phair, Leroux, Emslie, Johnson, Bright

Utah Royals team news

Last weekend in the NWSL, Cloe Lacasse made history for Utah by scoring a first-half hat trick, propelling the team to a 3-0 triumph over Seattle Reign FC. This victory marked the Royals' third consecutive win. Utah was dominant throughout the match, firing off 23 shots, with nine finding the target, while Seattle managed just three total shots. The Royals will aim to carry this momentum from their 3-0 victory into their upcoming matchup against Angel City FC.

Although Lacasse, who joined Utah in August, now leads the team with four goals this season, a more reliable contributor has been forward Ally Sentnor. Selected first overall in the 2024 Draft from the University of North Carolina, Sentnor has tallied three goals and four assists this season. Notably, she scored a game-winning goal against North Carolina in March and provided a game-winning assist two weeks ago in Portland.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Flynn, Fava, Riehl, Pogarch; Zornoza, Tejada, Tanaka; Lacasse, Sentnor, Monaghan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/05/2024 Utah Royals 1-2 Angel City FC NWSL

