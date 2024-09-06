How to watch today's Angel City vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City will face Seattle Reign in the NWSL at the BMO Stadium on Friday.

Both teams are chasing their third win in a row in the league and will be hoping to climb up the standings with more wins in the bag. Angel City are ninth in the standings with 21 points whereas Seattle are four points behind them in 11th.

How to watch Angel City vs Seattle Reign online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Angel City vs Seattle Reign kick-off time

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Teenager Alyssa Thompson and forward Claire Emslie are key players in the Angel City squad and will be guaranteed starters for this game as well. Thompson has five assists to her name and Emslie has scored six goals.

Christen Press is finally back in the squad after a lengthy spell out injured.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Reid, Gorden, G. Thompson; Dougherty Howard, Rodriguez; Fuller, Emslie, A. Thompson; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Seattle Reign team news

Ryanne Brown, Olivia Van der Jagt and Lauren Barnes are all out injured and will be unavailable for selection.

There are no fresh injuries within the camp ahead of the game on Friday.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Bugg, McClernon, Holmes; Stanton, So-yun, James; Latsko, Balcer, King

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez Defenders: Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Seattle Reign 1 - 0 Angel City NWSL 28/08/23 Angel City 2 - 1 Seattle Reign NWSL 28/05/23 Seattle Reign 4 - 1 Angel City NWSL 04/05/23 Seattle Reign 0 - 0 Angel City NWSL Champions Cup 20/04/23 Angel City 0 - 2 Seattle Reign NWSL Champions Cup

