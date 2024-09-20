How to watch today's Alaves vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Alaves will take on Sevilla in La Liga at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Friday.

Sevilla have struggled to get going this season and will be desperate to add more wins to the bag in the games to come. They picked up their first win of the season in their fifth game, against Getafe.

Alaves succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in their last game but are slightly better off in terms of form. They have won two out of their first five matches.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Mendizorroza Stadium

The match will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will once again be without Hugo Novoa, who remains sidelined with a muscular injury, but the Basque side are otherwise in good health, having emerged from their match against Espanyol without any new concerns.

Alaves predicted XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, M Sanchez; Guridi, Guevara, Blanco; T Martinez, K Garcia, Conechny

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sivera, Owono, Rodríguez Defenders: Sánchez, Sedlar, Abqar, Mouriño, Tenaglia, Diarra Midfielders: Guevara, Vicente, Blanco, Conechny, Guridi, Stoichkov, Romero, Protesoni, Jordán Forwards: Villalibre, Martínez, Martín, García, Rebbach

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be missing Juanlu Sanchez, who is suspended after receiving a late red card as a substitute against Getafe last weekend.

Saul Niguez is also still serving a ban, while Albert Sambi Lokonga, Loic Bade, and Suso are unavailable due to injuries.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Nianzou, Marcao; Navas, Gudelj, Sow, Pedrosa; Peque, Romero, Lukebakio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernández, Nyland, Flores Defenders: Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Marcão, Nianzou, Carmona Midfielders: Gudelj, Ortiz, Agoumé, Sow Forwards: Romero, Iheanacho, Lukébakio, Peque, Ejuke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/01/24 Sevilla 2 - 3 Alaves La Liga 21/08/23 Alaves 4 - 3 Sevilla La Liga 18/01/23 Alaves 0 - 1 Sevilla Cope del Rey 05/03/22 Alaves 0 - 0 Sevilla La Liga 20/11/21 Sevilla 2 - 2 Alaves La Liga

