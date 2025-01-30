How to watch today's Al Raed vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Raed and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Raed will take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are eight points behind the league leaders Al Hilal and find themselves in fourth place in the standings. They will be confident of extending their unbeaten run to five games.

AL Raed have struggled to get going this season. The 15th-placed hosts will be desperate to avoid what could be a fifth defeat in a row.

How to watch Al-Raed vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al-Raed vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al-Raed team news

Mohammed Fouzair remains sidelined for the hosts after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in October.

There are no fresh injuries in the squad as they prepare to welcome Al Nassr to their home ground.

Al Nassr FC team news

For the visitors, Sami Al-Najei is unavailable due to a cruciate ligament tear, while Ayman Yahya continues his recovery from a leg injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the league's top scorer with 14 goals so are and will be confident of adding to his tally in this fixture.

