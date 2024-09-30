How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Rayyan AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr and Al-Rayyan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Rayyan in their second AFC Champions League group fixture at the Al Awwal Park on Monday.

Al Nassr were held by Al Shorta in their first game of the tournament and will be confident they can pick up a win, their fourth in a row across all competitions, here.

The visitors from Qatar lost their first match to Al Hilal and will be desperate to put an end to their run of three defeats in a row.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Rayyan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Rayyan kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Al Awwal Park

The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park on Monday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Aymeric Laporte was doubtful earlier this week after picking up a knock - but he could well be fit in time for the game.

Marcelo Brozovic and Sami Al-Najei are ruled out.

Al Nassr possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi; Al-Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al-Rayyan team news

Al Rayyan have no injury concerns ahead of their big game against the Saudi Pro League team this weekend. They will just be hoping their best lineup can avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Al Rayyan predicted XI: Victor (GK); Brenet, Amaro, Garcia, Shehata; Pereira, Hatem, De Sart, Trezeguet; Guedes, Bencharki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Younes, Beldi, Al-Qasaimi, Mazen, Victor Defenders: Naji, Shehata, García, Al-Minhali, Amaro, Bahzad, Muftah, Al-Ghareeb, Mahajna, Saleh, Brenet Midfielders: De Sart, Hatem, Tabata, Bader, Al-Harazi, Surag, Ginella, Sabah, Mendes, Essam, Al-Tairi, Qadry, Matar, Al-Oun, Bencharki Forwards: Trézéguet, Al-Rawi, Guedes, Pereira, Al-Abdullah

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Al Nassr and Al Rayyan.

