How to watch today's Al-Nassr vs Al-Orobah Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the today's Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Orobah FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr FC is set to take on Al-Orobah FC in a Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 5.

The Al Nassr squad will be feeling the pressure after dropping points in two of their matches this season, currently sitting four points behind the table leaders, the dominant defending champions Al Hilal.

In contrast, Al Orobah, a newly promoted team, has had a solid start with two victories, one draw, and two losses in their first five games, which is commendable for a team just stepping up to this level of competition.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Orobah FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Orobah will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Orobah FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:15 am ET/ 8:15 am PT Venue: Al-Awwal Park

The match will be played at the Al Awwal Park on Saturday, October 5, with kick-off at 11:15 am ET/ 8:15 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has bounced back to peak fitness after dealing with a recent illness. Despite his recovery, the relentless forward still managed to feature in games, although he did sit out one match a few weeks back.

Al Nassr Possible XI: Bento; Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Al Najdi; Al Khaibari, Otavio; Angelo Gabriel, Mane, Wesley; Cristiano Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Al-Orobah FC team news

Following a solid opening to their top-flight return, Al Orubah will likely field the same starting lineup for this clash, as they are free from any injury worries or suspension problems ahead of the weekend.

Al Orobah Possible XI: Coucke; Al Maqati, Kandouss, Zouma, Al Zubaidi; Seri; Al Zubaidi, Gudmundsson, Muhar, Cristian Tello; Boateng

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coucke, Al Daraan, Al Ruwaili, Al-Ruwaili, Al-Rawili Defenders: Zouma, Kandouss, Al Zubaidi, Al-Shammary, Al-Showaish, Ali Barnawi, Al Qamiri, Fallatah, Al-Hunayti, Al Shammari, Al Hunaiti, Al Shuwaish, Al Ruwaili, Al-Anazi, Al-Maghati, Al-Shamari Midfielders: Michaël Seri, Tello, Guðmundsson, Muhar, Al Rashidi, Al-Qarni, Al Fahiqi, Al Shammari Forwards: Boateng, Young, Al-Saiari, Zubaidi, Al-Torais, Al-Roqi, Magrashi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/12/16 Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Orobah King's Cup 03/13/15 Al Orobah 0-2 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 09/28/14 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Orobah Saudi Pro League 01/25/14 Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Orobah Saudi Pro League 10/05/13 Al Orobah 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League

