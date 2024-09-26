+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Ajax vs Besiktas Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Ajax and Besiktas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will take on Besiktas in the Europa League at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday.

Ajax are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles. They will be confident of kickstarting their European campaign with a victory.

Besiktas are expected to put up a fight, and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run that has now lasted over five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ajax vs Besiktas kick-off time

Date:September 26, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Johan Cruijff Arena

The match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Steven Berghuis will be a key absentee for the hosts on Thursday as he remains sidelined with an injury sustained in August.

Ajax will also be without midfielder Sivert Mannsverk, who is out with an ankle injury.

Their defensive options are further limited due to the knee injury of center-back Gaston Avila.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Klaassen, Henderson, Taylor; Traore, Brobbey, Weghorst

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
Defenders:Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani
Midfielders:Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
Forwards:Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Besiktas team news

Besiktas face similar issues in defense, with Necip Uysal ruled out until mid-November following a ligament injury.

Besiktas predicted XI: Gunok; Svensson, Paulista, Uduokhai, Masuaku; Fernandes, Al Musrati; Mario, Silva, Rashica; Immobile

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar
Defenders:Svensson, Paulista, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap
Midfielders:Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Uysal, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes
Forwards:Rashica, Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 2021Besiktas 1-2 AjaxChampions League
September 2021Ajax 2-0 BesiktasChampions League

