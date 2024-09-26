How to watch today's Ajax vs Besiktas Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ajax will take on Besiktas in the Europa League at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday.
Ajax are heading into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles. They will be confident of kickstarting their European campaign with a victory.
Besiktas are expected to put up a fight, and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run that has now lasted over five fixtures.
How to watch Ajax vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Ajax vs Besiktas kick-off time
|Date:
|September 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Johan Cruijff Arena
The match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Ajax team news
Steven Berghuis will be a key absentee for the hosts on Thursday as he remains sidelined with an injury sustained in August.
Ajax will also be without midfielder Sivert Mannsverk, who is out with an ankle injury.
Their defensive options are further limited due to the knee injury of center-back Gaston Avila.
Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Klaassen, Henderson, Taylor; Traore, Brobbey, Weghorst
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
|Defenders:
|Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Šutalo, Rugani
|Midfielders:
|Henderson, Taylor, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
|Forwards:
|Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts
Besiktas team news
Besiktas face similar issues in defense, with Necip Uysal ruled out until mid-November following a ligament injury.
Besiktas predicted XI: Gunok; Svensson, Paulista, Uduokhai, Masuaku; Fernandes, Al Musrati; Mario, Silva, Rashica; Immobile
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Destanoğlu, Günok, Baytekin, Yaşar
|Defenders:
|Svensson, Paulista, Bulut, Sanuç, Uduokhai, Masuaku, Ay, Topçu, Terzi, Özüarap
|Midfielders:
|Al-Musrati, Uçan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Mário, Uysal, Zaynutdinov, Muçi, Onana, Ndour, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|Rashica, Kılıçsoy, Immobile, A. Kılıç, Silva, Keleş, Hekimoğlu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 2021
|Besiktas 1-2 Ajax
|Champions League
|September 2021
|Ajax 2-0 Besiktas
|Champions League