How to watch today's AC Milan vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Torino in their first Serie A game of the season at the San Siro on Saturday.

AC Milan ended up in second place and 19 points behind defending champions Inter in the league last season. Their primary objective this time around will be to close that gap down and fight for the title.

Torino were ninth in the table last season and they will be hoping to climb up the standings. They have registered more than a few good results in pre-season and will be hopeful of starting the campaign with a fighting display.

AC Milan vs Torino kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: San Siro

The match will be played at the San Siro on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Álvaro Morata has arrived at San Siro on the back of his most prolific season yet, having scored 21 goals in 48 appearances for Atlético Madrid last year. He will be excited to make his Serie A debut and start firing from the first game itself.

Christian Pulisic is expected to shake off a minor ankle issue and join Morata in the attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic, Morata

Torino team news

Torino’s Perr Schuurs remains sidelined with an ACL injury, which opens the door for summer signing Saúl Coco to make his debut.

Nikola Vlašić has recovered from the injury that kept him out of the Euros and is ready to return to action.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Vojvoda, Coco, Masina; Bellanova, Ricci, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paleari, Milinković-Savić, Donnarumma Defenders: Bayeye, Masina, Sazonov, Bellanova, Dembélé, Coco, Vojvoda, Krzyżanowski Midfielders: Ilić, Vlašić, Lazaro, İlkhan, Ricci, Horváth, Tameze, Gineitis, Linetty Forwards: Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Adams, Zapata

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Torino 3 - 1 AC Milan Serie A 27/08/23 AC Milan 4 - 1 Torino Serie A 11/02/23 AC Milan 1 - 0 Torino Serie A 12/01/23 AC Milan 0 - 1 Torino Coppa Italia 31/10/22 Torino 2 - 1 AC Milan Serie A

