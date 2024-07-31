This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tigres Puebla Leagues Cup 2024 Getty
Leagues Cup
How to watch today's Tigres vs Puebla Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Puebla in the Leagues Cup at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

Puebla kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Inter Miami and will be desperate to bounce back with a win in their second game. This will be Tigres' first match of the tournament and they will be hoping to get off the mark with a win. They are unbeaten in their last four games and will be confident of keeping that run intact.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Puebla kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:9.30pm ET
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tigres vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Apple TV, UniMas and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Sebastian Cordova scored the decisive goal in the match between these two teams in March and will aim to replicate his success on Thursday.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their big game against Puebla.

Tigres predicted XI: Tapia; Garza, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino; Carioca, Gorriaran; Cordova, Vigon, Flores; Gignac

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Puebla team news

Goalkeeper Diego Reyes, who recently parted ways with Puebla as a free agent, will not be available for this match. They are at full strength otherwise.

Puebla possible XI: Jimenez; Ferrareis, Gularte, Orona, Rodriguez; De Buen, Castillo, Herrera; Cavallini, Velasco, Ormeno

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Je. Rodriguez, Gomez
Defenders:Ferrareis, Olmedo, Orona, De Buen, Vazquez, Gularte, Silva, Angulo, Jo. Rodriguez
Midfielders:P. Gonzalez, Alvarez, L. Garcia, J. Gonzalez, Castillo, Ormeno, Waller, Herrera, Velasco, Aguilar
Forwards:Cavallini, Ormeno, Robles, Duran, Barragan, E. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/03/24Puebla 2 - 3 Tigres UANLLiga MX
04/12/23Tigres UANL 3 - 0 PueblaLiga MX
01/12/23Puebla 2 - 2 Tigres UANLLiga MX
02/07/23Tigres UANL 1 - 1 PueblaLiga MX
08/05/23Tigres UANL 1 - 0 PueblaLiga MX

Useful links

