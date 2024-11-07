How to watch today's Shamrock Rovers vs TNS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Shamrock Rovers will take on The New Saints (TNS) in the Europa Conference League at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.
Shamrock are on a five-game winning run and are unbeaten in this tournament as well after the first two rounds. TNS have a win and a defeat so far in the competition but they are on a seven-game winning run across all competitions otherwise.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Shamrock Rovers vs TNS online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Shamrock Rovers vs TNS kick-off time
|Date:
|November 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Tallaght Stadium
The match will be played at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Shamrock Rovers team news
Daniel Mandroiu missed Shamrock’s 2-1 victory over Waterford after picking up an injury against Dundalk in late October, and the midfielder may still be unavailable for this match.
There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their mid-week clash.
Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Burns, McEneff, Poom, Honohan; Nugent; Burke, Kenny
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pohls, Steacy, Noonan
|Defenders:
|O'Sullivan, Solanke, Honohan, Cleary, Roche, Hoare, Grace
|Midfielders:
|Lopes, Byrne, Poom, Mandroiu, Burns, Watts, Towell, Noonan, McEneff, Clarke, Farrugia, Nugent, Kavanagh, O'Neill, Reddy
|Forwards:
|Kenny, Burke, Gaffney, Greene, McNulty, Kovaleskis, Dillion, Britton
TNS team news
TNS are coming off a historic first European win against Astana.
Rory Holden and Declan McManus, who both found the net in that game, are expected to join Ryan Brobbell in the final third.
TNS predicted XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Smith, D Williams, J Williams; Holden, McManus, Brobbell
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards
|Defenders:
|Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo
|Midfielders:
|Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson
|Forwards:
|McManus, Cieślewicz, Oteh, Jones
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.