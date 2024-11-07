+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Larne FC v Shamrock Rovers FC - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Conference League
team-logo
Tallaght Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Shamrock Rovers vs TNS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Conference LeagueShamrock Rovers vs TNSShamrock RoversTNS

How to watch the Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and TNS, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shamrock Rovers will take on The New Saints (TNS) in the Europa Conference League at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday.

Shamrock are on a five-game winning run and are unbeaten in this tournament as well after the first two rounds. TNS have a win and a defeat so far in the competition but they are on a seven-game winning run across all competitions otherwise.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shamrock Rovers vs TNS online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Shamrock Rovers vs TNS kick-off time

Date:November 7, 2024
Kick-off time:12.45 pm ET
Venue:Tallaght Stadium

The match will be played at the Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Shamrock Rovers team news

Daniel Mandroiu missed Shamrock’s 2-1 victory over Waterford after picking up an injury against Dundalk in late October, and the midfielder may still be unavailable for this match.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their mid-week clash.

Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Burns, McEneff, Poom, Honohan; Nugent; Burke, Kenny

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pohls, Steacy, Noonan
Defenders:O'Sullivan, Solanke, Honohan, Cleary, Roche, Hoare, Grace
Midfielders:Lopes, Byrne, Poom, Mandroiu, Burns, Watts, Towell, Noonan, McEneff, Clarke, Farrugia, Nugent, Kavanagh, O'Neill, Reddy
Forwards:Kenny, Burke, Gaffney, Greene, McNulty, Kovaleskis, Dillion, Britton

TNS team news

TNS are coming off a historic first European win against Astana.

Rory Holden and Declan McManus, who both found the net in that game, are expected to join Ryan Brobbell in the final third.

TNS predicted XI: Roberts; Daniels, Davies, Bodenham, Redmond; Smith, D Williams, J Williams; Holden, McManus, Brobbell

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards
Defenders:Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo
Midfielders:Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, J. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson
Forwards:McManus, Cieślewicz, Oteh, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Useful links

Advertisement