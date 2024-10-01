How to watch today's Norwich City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Leeds up next in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Norwich are winless against the visitors in the last five games and will be hoping they can break that run in this mid-week fixture.

Fifth-placed Leeds are only three points above the hosts but their form has been good, with four wins in their last five fixtures. They will be confident of adding one more win to the bag.

How to watch Norwich vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Norwich vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich will be missing five players for Tuesday’s match. Onel Hernandez, Liam Gibbs, Christian Fassnacht, Jakob Sorensen, and Ashley Barnes are all unavailable due to injuries.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle; Nunez, McLean; Crnac, Schwartau, Sainz; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Mair, Barden Defenders: Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Doyle, Chrisene, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Warner, Tomkinson Midfielders: McLean, Nunez, Springett Forwards: Sainz, Sargent, Idah, Rowe, Kamara, Aboh

Leeds team news

For Leeds, Daniel James, Maximilian Wober, and Manor Solomon remain sidelined, while Ethan Ampadu is also out with a knee injury sustained against Coventry.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani; Joseph

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo Midfielders: Rothwell, Aaronson, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/05/24 Leeds United 4 - 0 Norwich City Championship 12/05/24 Norwich City 0 - 0 Leeds United Championship 25/01/24 Leeds United 1 - 0 Norwich City Championship 21/10/23 Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United Championship 13/03/22 Leeds United 2 - 1 Norwich City Premier League

