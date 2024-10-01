+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Championship
team-logo
Carrow Road
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Norwich City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipNorwich vs LeedsLeedsNorwich

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich will take on Leeds up next in the Championship at the Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Norwich are winless against the visitors in the last five games and will be hoping they can break that run in this mid-week fixture.

Fifth-placed Leeds are only three points above the hosts but their form has been good, with four wins in their last five fixtures. They will be confident of adding one more win to the bag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Norwich vs Leeds kick-off time

Date:October 1, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45pm ET
Venue:Carrow Road

The match will be played at the Carrow Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich team news

Norwich will be missing five players for Tuesday’s match. Onel Hernandez, Liam Gibbs, Christian Fassnacht, Jakob Sorensen, and Ashley Barnes are all unavailable due to injuries.

Norwich possible XI: Gunn; Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, Doyle; Nunez, McLean; Crnac, Schwartau, Sainz; Sargent

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunn, Long, Mair, Barden
Defenders:Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Doyle, Chrisene, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Warner, Tomkinson
Midfielders:McLean, Nunez, Springett
Forwards:Sainz, Sargent, Idah, Rowe, Kamara, Aboh

Leeds team news

For Leeds, Daniel James, Maximilian Wober, and Manor Solomon remain sidelined, while Ethan Ampadu is also out with a knee injury sustained against Coventry.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani; Joseph

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
Defenders:Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo
Midfielders:Rothwell, Aaronson, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/05/24Leeds United 4 - 0 Norwich CityChampionship
12/05/24Norwich City 0 - 0 Leeds UnitedChampionship
25/01/24Leeds United 1 - 0 Norwich CityChampionship
21/10/23Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds UnitedChampionship
13/03/22Leeds United 2 - 1 Norwich CityPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement