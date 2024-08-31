How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew will host New York City up next in the MLS at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.
Columbus Crew have won their last seven games in a row and that run includes a victory in the Leagues Cup as well. They will be extremely confident of keeping that run intact.
New York City were beaten by the hosts in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup on penalties and will be looking for payback with a win in the league. However, they are winless against the Crew in the last five meetings between the two teams.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Columbus Crew vs New York City FC kick-off time
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
The Crew were missing backup goalkeeper Evan Bush in their last match, as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained earlier this season.
There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns within the camp.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Matan, DeJuan Jones; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
New York City FC team news
New York City will continue to be without the injured Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Talles Magno for this clash.
Last week, Strahinja Tanasijevic was an unused substitute after dealing with a recent knock, while Andres Perea and Malachi Jones was out due to a broken tibia.
New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Moralez, Rodriguez; Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando
|Defenders:
|Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|18/08/24
|Columbus Crew (won on penalties) 1 - 1 New York City
|Leagues Cup
|15/06/24
|New York City 2 - 3 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|09/07/23
|Columbus Crew 1 - 1 New York City
|MLS
|18/06/23
|New York City 1 - 1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|07/08/22
|Columbus Crew 3 - 2 New York City
|MLS