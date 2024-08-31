How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will host New York City up next in the MLS at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew have won their last seven games in a row and that run includes a victory in the Leagues Cup as well. They will be extremely confident of keeping that run intact.

New York City were beaten by the hosts in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup on penalties and will be looking for payback with a win in the league. However, they are winless against the Crew in the last five meetings between the two teams.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

The Crew were missing backup goalkeeper Evan Bush in their last match, as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained earlier this season.

There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns within the camp.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Matan, DeJuan Jones; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Zawadzki, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

New York City FC team news

New York City will continue to be without the injured Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Talles Magno for this clash.

Last week, Strahinja Tanasijevic was an unused substitute after dealing with a recent knock, while Andres Perea and Malachi Jones was out due to a broken tibia.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Moralez, Rodriguez; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/08/24 Columbus Crew (won on penalties) 1 - 1 New York City Leagues Cup 15/06/24 New York City 2 - 3 Columbus Crew MLS 09/07/23 Columbus Crew 1 - 1 New York City MLS 18/06/23 New York City 1 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 07/08/22 Columbus Crew 3 - 2 New York City MLS

