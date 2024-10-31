How to watch today's Charlotte vs Orlando City MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte will take on Orlando City in their second MLS playoff fixture at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday.

Charlotte lost the first game against Orlando 2-0 and will be hoping to avoid elimination with a win in this second game of the best-of-three series.

How to watch Charlotte vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Jahlane Forbes missed Charlotte's opening game last weekend due to a hip injury.

Nikola Petkovic was sidelined with knee soreness, and David Bingham, recovering from a back injury, is still a doubt.

Pep Biel received a straight red card late in Sunday’s match, ruling him out of this crucial game.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Ream; Urso, Westwood; Vargas, Bender, Abada; Swiderski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Orlando City team news

Orlando City is also likely to be without Mason Stajduhar, who is managing a lower leg injury.

There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team who will be confident if making it two playoff wins in a row.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Martins; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Otero Defenders: Santos, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Petrasso, Reid-Brown, Freeman, Williams Midfielders: Araujo, Martins, Torres, Lodeiro, Cartagena, Thorhallsson, Kocevski, Tsukada, Guske, Angulo, Loyola, Mercado Forwards: Enrique, Muriel, Ojeda, McGuire, Mohammed, Lynn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/10/24 Orlandi City SC 2-0 Charlotte FC MLS 19/09/24 Orlando City SC 2-2 Charlotte FC MLS 20/06/24 Charlotte FC 2-2 Orlando City SC MLS 31/08/23 Charlotte FC 1-1 Orlando City SC MLS 10/05/23 Charlotte FC 1-0 Orlando City SC US Open Cup 19/03/23 Orlando City SC 1-2 Charlotte FC MLS

