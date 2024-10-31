How to watch today's Charlotte vs Orlando City MLS Cup Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte will take on Orlando City in their second MLS playoff fixture at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday.
Charlotte lost the first game against Orlando 2-0 and will be hoping to avoid elimination with a win in this second game of the best-of-three series.
How to watch Charlotte vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Charlotte FC vs Orlando City kick-off time
|Date:
|November 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Bank of America Stadium
The match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Charlotte FC team news
Jahlane Forbes missed Charlotte's opening game last weekend due to a hip injury.
Nikola Petkovic was sidelined with knee soreness, and David Bingham, recovering from a back injury, is still a doubt.
Pep Biel received a straight red card late in Sunday’s match, ruling him out of this crucial game.
Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Ream; Urso, Westwood; Vargas, Bender, Abada; Swiderski
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kahlina, Odunze, Marks
|Defenders:
|Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley
|Midfielders:
|Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Diani, Urso, Privett, Scardina, Cambridge, Arfield
|Forwards:
|Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero
Orlando City team news
Orlando City is also likely to be without Mason Stajduhar, who is managing a lower leg injury.
There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team who will be confident if making it two playoff wins in a row.
Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Martins; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; McGuire
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gallese, Otero
|Defenders:
|Santos, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Petrasso, Reid-Brown, Freeman, Williams
|Midfielders:
|Araujo, Martins, Torres, Lodeiro, Cartagena, Thorhallsson, Kocevski, Tsukada, Guske, Angulo, Loyola, Mercado
|Forwards:
|Enrique, Muriel, Ojeda, McGuire, Mohammed, Lynn
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/10/24
|Orlandi City SC 2-0 Charlotte FC
|MLS
|19/09/24
|Orlando City SC 2-2 Charlotte FC
|MLS
|20/06/24
|Charlotte FC 2-2 Orlando City SC
|MLS
|31/08/23
|Charlotte FC 1-1 Orlando City SC
|MLS
|10/05/23
|Charlotte FC 1-0 Orlando City SC
|US Open Cup
|19/03/23
|Orlando City SC 1-2 Charlotte FC
|MLS