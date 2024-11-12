How to watch today's Barcelona Femeni vs St Polten Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and SKN St. Poelten, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on SKN St. Poelten in their third matchday of the Women's Champions League group stage at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Tuesday.

Barcelona are second in the group standings with one win in two games. They lost their first game against leaders Manchester City but bounced back in sensational style, with a 9-0 win against Hammarby. The visitors, who have lost their first two rounds, will need to deliver an exceptional performance if they want to take something back home.

How to watch Barcelona vs SKN St. Poelten online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Barcelona vs SKN St. Poelten kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.45 pm EST Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Martina Fernández will be absent for the hosts as she recovers from her external parameniscitis injury.

Alexia Putellas made history earlier this month by scoring her 198th goal for the club. Her sixth-minute penalty against Eibar helped her equal Luis Suárez as the third-highest goalscorer in Barcelona's history. She is now only behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona Femeni predicted XI: Coll, León, Paredes, Batlle, Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmatí, Brugts, Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina

Position Players Goalkeepers: Font, Coll, Roebuck Defenders: Paredes, León, J. Fernández, Torrejón, Batlle Midfielders: Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmatí, V. López, Walsh, Engen Forwards: Paralluelo, Pina, Hansen, Rolfö, Pajor, Nazareth, Brugts

SKN St. Poelten team news

Poelten had four different scorers on the scoresheet as they beat Neulengbach in their most recent league outing.

With no fresh injury concerns to deal with, the visitors will field their strongest lineup, hoping for a miracle away from home.

Poelten predicted XI: Schlüter, D'Angelo, Vračević, Johanning, Dubcová, Mikolajová, Hillebrand, Mädl, Pekel, Schumacher, Glibo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sieger, Abiral, Schlüter Defenders: D'Angelo, Johanning, Balog, Vračević, Križaj, Klein, Touon Midfielders: Mikolajová, Wenger, Meyer, Mattner, Hillebrand, Glibo, Zver, Dubcová, Krznarić Forwards: Schumacher, Mädl, Brunnthaler, Pekel

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

