Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit 2023Getty
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
GOAL

Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLWashington Spirit vs North Carolina CourageWashington SpiritNorth Carolina Courage

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will take on North Carolina Courage in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Saturday.

The hosts are third in the league standings, only a point behind league leaders Kansas City Current and second-placed Orlando Pride. They will be confident of putting pressure on the top of the table with a win this weekend. The visitors are sixth, having won their last outing following three winless fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date:June 29, 2024
Kick-off time:7.30 pm ET
Venue:Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

New signing Esme Morgan will be hoping to make her debut soon for the club after signing last month.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, which should help them field their best lineup. It will be new boss Jonatan Giraldez's first outing with the team.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty
Midfielders:Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will head into this fixture with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are Olivia Wingate (leg) remain sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries.

North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 2023Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
July 2023North Carolina Courage 6-0 Washington SpiritNWSL Challenge Cup
June 2023Washington Spirit 1-2 North Carolina CourageNWSL Challenge Cup
April 2023North Carolina Courage 1-2 Washington SpiritNWSL

Useful links

