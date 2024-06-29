Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will take on North Carolina Courage in the NWSL at the Audi Field on Saturday.

The hosts are third in the league standings, only a point behind league leaders Kansas City Current and second-placed Orlando Pride. They will be confident of putting pressure on the top of the table with a win this weekend. The visitors are sixth, having won their last outing following three winless fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

New signing Esme Morgan will be hoping to make her debut soon for the club after signing last month.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, which should help them field their best lineup. It will be new boss Jonatan Giraldez's first outing with the team.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart Defenders: Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will head into this fixture with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are Olivia Wingate (leg) remain sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries.

North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Washington Spirit 0-1 North Carolina Courage NWSL July 2023 North Carolina Courage 6-0 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup June 2023 Washington Spirit 1-2 North Carolina Courage NWSL Challenge Cup April 2023 North Carolina Courage 1-2 Washington Spirit NWSL

Useful links