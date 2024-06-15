Washington Spirit vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will welcome San Diego Wave to Audi Field for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clash on Saturday.

The Spirit will aim to extend their four-game winning run following the 1-0 win at Utah Royals, while the Wave look to snap a four-game winless run after playing a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pride last weekend.

Washington Spirit vs San Diego Wave kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Washington Spirit vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ION and Tubi.

Globally, most NWSL games are available to stream online live on NWSL+. The NWSL+ app is available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store, and Google Play.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

Washington Spirit have roped in defender Esmee Morgan from Manchester City. However, the former Everton loanee is not eligible to play for her new side until July 15.

So Tara McKeown and Annaig Butel should continue at the heart of defence, with Oleymata Sarr leading the line.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart Defenders: Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

San Diego Wave team news

Forward Alex Morgan will be looking to break a barren run of six games without a goal, while Kyra Carusa and Makenzy Doniak may have to remain content starting on the bench once again.

Hanna Lundkvist, who scored the equaliser against Orlando Pride, will start at the back, with Kailen Sheridan in goal.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Girma, McNabb; Colaprico; Jones, Shaw, McCaskill, Sanchez; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Washington Spirit and San Diego Wave across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 8, 2023 San Diego Wave 2-2 Washington Spirit NWSL May 6, 2023 Washington Spirit 3-1 San Diego Wave NWSL September 10, 2022 Washington Spirit 4-3 San Diego Wave NWSL July 3, 2022 San Diego Wave 2-1 Washington Spirit NWSL

